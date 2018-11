What: A pair of gold metallic snakeskin ankle boots inspired by the classic cowboy silhouette.

Why: Because they’re amazing! And it doesn’t hurt that they’re on sale, too.

How:  These would instantly amp up any Fall outfit in a major way, and we love them with dark-wash skinny jeans and a classic white blouse, or with a girly dress and some opaque tights.

Cordani Pepper Gold Snake boots, $266; at Zappos