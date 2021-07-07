10 Going-Out Tops To Add to Your ‘Hot Vax Summer’ Wardrobe Lineup

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know about you, but now that we’re ~finally~ able to start going out again, I’ve taken pleasure in the opportunity to refresh my summer wardrobe lineup, and going-out tops paired with my favorite vintage Levi’s jean is — and always will be — my go-to formula for a night out, first date, you name it. Sure, I love a flirty mini dress as much as that next person, but there’s something effortlessly sexy (plus, this sartorial scenario doesn’t require me to shave my legs, TBH) about a jeans and going-out top combo, am I right?

Slinky spaghetti strap tops with minimal coverage and low necklines may come to mind when you envision the typical going-out top prototype, but, it turns out there are way more options on the menu in this arena, from cropped long-sleeved victorian blouses with peek-a-a-boo cut-out details, corset-inspired styles that are actually comfortable to wear (these are perfect for dancing at the club), or strappy bodysuits with lace-up closures.

Of course, the ideal going-out top is one that’s versatile and fuss-free, but also just dressy enough to feel appropriate for nighttime activities. For instance, linen styles and cotton tees (though, side note: we’re certainly not one to police anyone’s look) may feel better suited for daytime outings, like brunch or running errands, whereas true going tops tend to feature similar designs consistent with cocktail attire — I’m talking silky fabrics, glitzy metallic knits, and heck, why not sport some sequins while you’re at it? Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite going-out tops to wear out this summer and beyond.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

LPA Ayla Top

A subtle cut-out situation is always a good idea.

Zara Printed Tie Crop Top (was $49.90)

This abstract print is the hottest trend of the summer.

Reformation Liza Top

Simple and subtle has never looked so sexy.

SSPaul Women’s Crop Halter Top

This Y2K-inspired criss-cross top is blowing up on TikTok RN.

Missguided Ruched Cropped Top

There’s something about red that screams “I’m ready to go out,” am I right?

Boohoo Choker Peplum Top

This chic top is also available in hot pink. I might just get both!

Pretty Little Thing Ruched Strappy Puff Sleeve Top

The asymmetrical details on this blouse make for a sexy meets chic top.

& Other Reasons Kenny Top

Who says sequins are only for the holidays?

ASOS Off The Shoulder Puff Sleeve Jacquard Top

Because pink is always a good idea.

Reformation Lucrezia Top

Silk and satin is appropriate day or night.