Going On Vacation? Let Fortnighter Do The Work For You

Wandering around a new city with your face glued to a map, getting to a museum only to find out it’s closed, going from restaurant to restaurant trying to find something that looks appetizing: these are all common plights for a traveler — even one who is well-seasoned and used to being on the go. Luckily,Fortnighter is here to solve these problems for you.

The company was formed to provide you with custom travel itineraries that take into consideration where you’re going, what type of trip you’re looking for and who you’re traveling with. You begin by choosing one of three options: Shuttle ($135), Transcon ($200), or Long-Haul ($320). Then you give the details of your travel preferences and Fortnighter sends it all to a travel writer who creates a complete itinerary just for you! You’ll even get tips and tricks for navigating through your destination.

StyleCaster’s own PresidentDavid Goldberg, CEOAri Goldberg and fellow founder Brandon Perlman used Fortnighter on a recent trip to Amsterdam and found themselves drifting through their long weekend, thanks to the epic itinerary Fortnighter put together for them. You can check out their agenda in the slideshow above for a taste of what you can enjoy on your next Fortnighter-crafted getaway!