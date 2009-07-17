Going Green Just Went Mainstream

Wal-Mart is making an environment friendly effort to change its ways and make their suppliers start coming clean. In a recession minded economy, many consumers have been slipping in terms of their shopping morals- opting for cheaper products instead of (often) higher priced eco-friendly goods.

Well, stoop no more. Wal-Mart understands the importance of making sure all of its products and suppliers are focusing on energy, climate, and natural resources. WWD daily reports that Wal-Mart is asking 100,000 of its global suppliers to complete a detailed survey on important environmental aspects, focusing on greenhouse emissions, and where their production factories are located.

For us fashion minded folk, specific measures are being taken to reduce waste, such as, removing paper filling from handbags, and looking at new ways to re-invent hang tags and labels in order to reduce the carbon footprint. Wal-Mart just may deserve to be among the likes of H & M and Vuitton, as a top worldwide brand now that they are going greener than ever.