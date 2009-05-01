Going, Going, Gone

Net-a-Porter’s sister site The Outnet has started an exciting new sale section called Flash sales. The idea is that one product will go on sale and once the ticker starts counting down time, the price of the product goes down as well. You have to watch the price and the time to make sure you nab the discount before someone else does.

The first item, a Chloe Saskia tote bag, originally $1,900, went for $642.99 with over an hour left to bid.

As if we needed more anxiety-inducing shopping experiences.

[Refinery 29]