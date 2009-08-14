Going Gaga In September

Lady Gaga is making her September issue rounds this month, appearing scantily clad on Out Magazine’s cover. On her love of gay culture, she told Out, “I very much want to inject gay culture into the mainstream. It’s not an underground tool for me. It’s my whole life. So I always sort of joke the real motivation is to just turn the world gay.” The spread is amazing, ranging from Gaga French-inhaling (remember when they did that in Grease?) in leopard bondage, to hanging out naked with a skeleton.

Gaga is also rumored to be appearing on the issue of V magazine. The Cut posted a sneak preview of the overly-tan “Lovegame” singer on a hot pink and yellow cover layout of V magazine. However, their image was unauthorized and they were forced to take down the preview. We’re sure the cover will be amazing, as Gaga never disappoints.