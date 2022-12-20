‘God of War: Ragnarök’ Is Cheaper Than Ever With These Rare Bundle Deals—See Why It Cleaned Up at the Game Awards 2022

Scroll To See More Images

God of War: Ragnarok is a masterpiece and provides a bigger gut-punch of an ending than the previous game, God of War, which was released in 2018. But AAA video games can be expensive and if you’re looking for a way to get more bang for your buck, we’ve got the best PlayStation 5 and God of War: Ragnarök bundle deals.

In this 2022 release, we pick up the story three years after the events of God of War (2018). After the defeat of Baldur, the world has been plunged into a long, unforgiving winter known as Fimbulwinter—the precursor to Norse mythology’s cataclysmic end-of-days, Ragnarök. Odin and Thor, Baldur’s brother and who are portrayed most unfavorably, are now on a mission to take revenge on Kratos for slaying a member of their family, as is Freya for the slaying of her son.

Of the 10 awards it was nominated for at the 2022 Game Awards, Ragnarök picked up six: Best Narrative, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Action/Adventure, Innovation in Accessibility and Best Performance, though as predicted, it lost Game of the Year to FromSoftware’s groundbreaking open-world fantasy RPG, Elden Ring, which came out in February 2022. Without further ado, here are the best God of War: Ragnarök PS% bundle deals on this incredible storytelling experience.

Best God of War: Ragnarök PS5 Bundle Deals

If you were looking for the perfect reason to continue the adventures of Kratos and his son Atreus (or should we say, Loki), the God of War: Ragnarök accessories bundle will be perfect for you. And so will the saving of $50. Set three years after the events of the previous game, Atreus is older and still looking for answers, while Kratos will stop at nothing to keep his son safe. Along with God of War: Ragnarök and the PlayStation 5, the bundle also includes a DualSense wireless controller, silicone sleeve, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Sony’s Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite.

Look, we can assure you that if you dive into GoW, it’ll take up a fair bit of your time. But once you’re done, you’ll be looking for another title to sink your teeth into. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the electrifying sequel to the 2019 release, which is actually a reboot of the original Modern Warfare subseries. It’s the 19th overall Call of Duty game in the series which began way back in 2003. This latest 2022 installment received an 83 percent on PC Gamer and scored 8/10 on IGN, which said the single-player campaign was “graphically impressive” and “shooting is pulled straight from the top shelf.” But nobody really buys COD games for the campaign and the multiplayer mode is where Modern Warfare II really shines. IGN said in their review that “It’s taken what was already a mechanically solid multiplayer game and improved on it with a weapon customization system that’s almost limitless in its possibilities, and its new focus on bigger maps with tons of players has paid off big time.”

Along with God of War: Ragnarök, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and the PlayStation 5, the bundle also includes a DualSense controller silicone sleeve, wired gaming headphones and vouchers to Sony’s Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite.

If you ask us, sports games are underrated. They make for excellent supplements to parties and entertaining. NBA2K23 has been critically well-received Along with God of War: Ragnarök, NBA 2K23 and the PlayStation 5, the bundle also includes a DualSense wireless controller, a charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Sony’s Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite.

Grand Theft Auto V is a real enigma in the video game world, because, for a game that has been on the market for almost 10 years, it’s still selling and as such is one of the best-selling games of all time, surpassing 170 million units as of September 2022. There’s a good reason for it; the excellent campaign in which you play as three characters: Franklin, Michael and Trevor. Again, it’s the online mode with which people have become obsessed and it’s regarded as one of, if not the, best online multiplayer modes out there. Along with God of War: Ragnarök, Grand Theft Auto V and the PlayStation 5, the bundle includes a DualSense controller, wired gaming headphones and vouchers to Sony’s Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite.

