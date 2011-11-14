Go X-Mas Shopping With Cynthia Rowley and Candace Bushnell

One Kings Lane brings you the best in flash sales for the home, making sure your interior design matches your carefully curated wardrobe. This holiday season, the website will feature exclusive sales from three of our favorite ladies: Cynthia Rowley, Candace Bushnell – author of Sex and the City – and alice + olivia designer Stacey Bendet.

Beginning tomorrow, November 16th, you can snag some gorgeous wrapping paper created by designer Cynthia Rowley. Based on the beauty of Rowley’s spring/summer 2012 presentation, this paper will make it difficult for even the most eager of gift receivers to rip open their pressies.

Got a difficult book lover on your hands? Candace Bushnell has you covered. November 16th is also the day you can pick-up great vintage books and literary accessories, all selected by Bushnell. Even better? 100% of proceeds from all sales will benefit the non-profit organization, Ballet Next.

On Monday, November 28th Bendet will host a sale of gifts for the “Fashion Maven.” You can browse a great selection of fashion-inspired accessories for your home, with all of the sales going straight to the charity organization Baby Buggy.

So don’t fret, options abound at one of the best holiday sales of the season!