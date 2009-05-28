Go Home with Gucci

When producer Luc Besson and director Yann Arthus-Bertrand joined forces with PPR Group to create the film HOME, Gucci excitingly lent a helping hand.

HOME is a unique cinematic environmental film that takes a truthful look into the major environmental and social challenges facing humankind. Throughout the film, unparalleled aerial images of more than 50 countries bring to light the current state of the planet. Just in time for World Environment Day on June 5th, HOME will be available in cinemas, on television, on DVD and on the internet in 14 different languages and in over 87 countries around the globe.

“This movie has been inside my head for 15 years now. All that I saw and learnt while flying over the Earth has transformed me. commented Arthus-Bertrand. “This movie should be both magnificent and intelligent, but, above all, it should be steadfastly constructive. What is important today is that we are 6 billion intelligent beings who can take action.”

To honor the film and its upcoming release, Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini has designed a special, limited edition T-shirt to be sold in select Gucci stores worldwide. The shirts are made from 100% organic cotton, uses natural dyes and recyclable packaging. Giannini integrated the iconic Gucci “GG” symbol with the official HOME logo for the front of the shirt and a roster of all the countries featured in the film are printed on the back.

Gucci for HOME T-shirts will go on sale May 25th and are available in both men’s and women’s sizes. All proceeds will be donated to Goodplanet.org, a non-profit association created by Yann Arthus-Bertrand in 2005.