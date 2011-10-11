Go Green and Look Great With H&M’s ‘Conscious Collection’

We love H&M. You love H&M. And so far this season, we’ve been quite impressed with our fave budget fashionista chain. From key dressing pieces to trendy accessories — H&M keeps banging out to the “Hits” as far as we’re concerned.

Another key trend H&M is bringing to the masses (and not just for this season) is sustainability. In support of this important cause, H&M debuted theConscious Collection in April. The collection which is for women, men and children, is made from enviromentally-adapted and greener materials such as organic cotton, Tencel and recycled polyester according to Grennwala.

And their commitment to Mother Nature continues withanother “Conscious Collection,” parts of which hit retail stores this past week and is also availableon line.The dress pictured above is made from woven, organic hemp and silk fabric and is priced at $79.99 according to Highsnobette.

We love the nod to green iniatives through femme floral prints. Do you think the new line is a “Hit” or “Miss”?