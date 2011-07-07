Go Climb a Tree

When I was a kid we moved into a new subdivision in 1981 with tons of houses being built. At night the builders would put scrap wood out on the curb to be thrown away. My brother, our friends and I used to ride around on BMX bikes and gather wood to add new levels to our tree house. (It was always in a huge hedge or trees behind our house.) We would spend hours there talking about our future and the things that are important to 7 year old boys, which at the time mostly had to do with Dukes of Hazard and how everyone thought Daisy Duke would be the perfect girlfriend.

To this day I love tree houses and all the imagination that goes into building them. You’re never too old to enjoy a good tree house.

I was just recently looking through a recent issue of Elle Décoration Germany and came across this incredible visual of tree houses designed by Andreas Wenning.

I don’t read German, but I did a little research since it was such an intriguing spread and really struck a chord in me. He has been building tree houses for clients around the world for years. First he meets with them to see what their needs are and how the space where it will be built is laid out, then he erect the structure in his German studio.

Talk about Pimp My Tree house…can you imagine having one of these as a kid!!! His designs I would say are to please a more well, “design savvy” client, although I can’t imagine any kid turning down one of these. My favorite is either the Scout Tree House in Wolfsburg or Between Alder and Oak. Take a look for yourself.