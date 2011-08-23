StyleCaster
Go Behind-the-Scenes With Karl & Freja for Chanel’s Fall Ads

It was unanimous around here: The Chanel Fall 2011 ad campaign featuring Freja Beha Erichsen in a photo booth dressed as a cat (and sporting a series of different wigs) was one of the season’s best. Styled by Carine Roitfeld and shot by none other than Karl Lagerfeld, the images were just a bit voyeuristic and had that signature Carine-influenced quirk and sex appeal that get us every time. Thanks to the Chanel News blog, we can now see what went on behind-the-scenes at the campaign shoot, including some candids of Freja geeking out in the photo booth in front of Karl’s lens and the application of some very delicate Chanel decals as teardrops.

[via Fashionista]

