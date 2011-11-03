StyleCaster
Share

Go Behind the Scenes of Louboutin’s ’20 Years’ Photoshoot

What's hot
StyleCaster

Go Behind the Scenes of Louboutin’s ’20 Years’ Photoshoot

Kelly
by

Christian Louboutin has been known to get a little arty every now and then, and this time, he has created a peculiarly surreal photoshoot to be featured in Christian Louboutin Les 20 Ans, the coffee table book celebrating 20 years of red-soled fabulosity.

The behind-the-scenes video below features plenty of Louboutin’s notable BFF’sone of the best being a bare DitaVon Teese coddling a shimmering gold pump. Other appearances include musical artist, Mika, looking like a warm and cuddly version of The Joker as well as a snippet of a nude DVF gazing into a magical ball whilst popping out of what seems to be a rabbit hole, with a Louboutin sandal chained to her wristI mean, what else would you expect?

Experience the full three and a half minutes of full-out footwear magic yourself in the video below, but take precautionyou may be blinded by the abundance of sparkling pumps:

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share