Go Antiquing! 5 NYC Flea Markets to Check Out This Weekend

Not to sound biased or anything, but my list of what makes New York City so special seems to be growing exponentially everyday. We already know New York has some of the best restaurants, shopping and museums in the country, but my latest obsession du jour has to be the amazing flea markets the city has to offer.
I’m currently in the midst of re-decorating my apartment, so I’ve been spending many a Saturday scavenging through old antique and vintage items. Not only are flea markets the perfect place to score great one-of-a-kind finds, but you get to do it while nibbling on some gourmet treats. Shopping and food in one what more could you ask for?
Click through for five of my favorite NYC flea markets to hit up this weekend, or whenever you happen to make your way over to the east coast.
Hell's Kitchen Flea Market (HKFM)
National Geographic named HKFM one of the ten best shopping streets in the world. You'll find everything you can ever need: amazing food trucks, fashion, jewelry, art and home decor.
39th St between Ninth and Tenth Aves; Sat & Sun 9 AM6 PM
Brooklyn Flea
With over 150 vendors, this three floor flea market is located inside the old Williamsburg Savings Bank. In the warmer months, make sure and check out their outdoor Fort Greene Flea for more vintage clothing than you can ever wish for.
Fort Greene 176 Lafayette Ave., btw. Clermont and Vanderbilt Ave; Sat 10 AM5 PM
Williamsburg 27 North 6th St., btw. Kent Ave. and East River; Sun 10 AM5 PM
The Antiques Garage
Since it's run by the same people behind the HKFM, you know you won't leave this two-floor flea market disappointed. Open since 1994 and housing over 100 vendors, The Antiques Garage is known for its amazing art and home decor finds.
112 West 25th Street, btw 6th and 7th Avenues; Sat & Sun 9 AM5 PM
Green Flea
This 25-year old Upper West Side flea market, located just blocks from Lincoln Center, was one of the first open air markets in the city. Not only will you find great vintage pieces, but many of the vendors also offer custom-made merchandise, so you know it will be one of a kind.
Columbus Avenue between W. 76 & 77 Streets; Sun 10 AM5:45 PM
Hester Street Fair
Just a year old, I like to refer to this Lower East Side flea market as the new kid on the block. It's smaller than the other markets on this roundup, but don't let the size fool you. Hester Street Fair is packed with impeccably well-curated booths of vintage fashion, jewelry and crafts. And don't leave without trying some of the delicious food the fair has to offer.
Corner of Hester and Essex streets; Sat 11 AM6 PM