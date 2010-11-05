Gluten-Free Recipes For Your Thanksgiving Meal

With a few simple tweaks to your holiday menu, you and your guests can enjoy a delicious Vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free Thanksgiving. These recipes are sure to please your taste buds and excite your palate with healthy, fresh farm-to-table clean food without the dairy and gluten. No need to panic, the prep and planning for this Turkey Day feast is a breeze and will leave you relaxed and able to enjoy the holiday with your family and friends sans gluten n dairy. Who would have thought a meal minus two prominent food groups could be so delicious? Its as easy as pie no pun intended. These Thanksgiving side dishes and desserts can easily be whipped up for your allergy-friendly holiday. Happy Holidays!

Gluten-Free Stuffing with Kale Cashew Pesto





Ingredients:

1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth

1 (8oz.) can tomato sauce

1 egg white

1 loaves gluten-free bread, cut into 1-inch cubes, toasted

1 large red onion, diced

1 cup portabella mushrooms, chopped

1/3 cup pecans, toasted and chopped

1 Tbsp. agave nectar

2 Tbsp. ground flax seeds

2 shallots, thinly sliced

cup dried currents

3 small leeks, white and tender green parts, halved lengthwise and cut into 1 inch lengths

2 Tbsp. fresh parsley

2 Tbsp. olive oil

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 Tbsp. sage

1 Tbsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. all spice

tsp. sea salt

tsp. freshly ground pepper

Directions:

1) In a small bowl, combine vegetable broth, tomato sauce and egg white; whisk to combine. Set aside.

2) In a large mixing bowl, combine all other ingredients. Pour vegetable broth mixture over the bread mixture; toss until the bread soaks up the liquid. Scrape into prepared baking dish and cover with foil. Place into the refrigerator for 2 hours.

3) Prepare a baking dish by coating with cooking spray. Set aside.

4) Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

5) Place stuffing into the oven for 40 minutes; remove foil and gently mix. Place back into the oven to cook for another 40 minutes or until golden brown.

6) Serve warm with Kale Cashew Pesto (recipe below).

7) Enjoy!

Kale Cashew Pesto

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh kale, steamed and chopped

cup scallions, chopped

cup cashews, toasted

2 cloves garlic, roasted

teaspoon sea salt

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 teaspoon chili powder

Directions:

1) Place kale and scallions in food processor and pulse until chopped

2) Add cashews and garlic, pulse again to combine

3) Slowly add sea salt, lime juice, oil and chili powder

4) Continue pulsing until smooth

5) Remove and serve with gluten-free stuffing.

Roasted Rosemary n Sage Pears with Orange Cranberry Relish

Ingredients:

6 Pears, chopped

4 Apples, chopped

2 Tbsp. fresh rosemary, finely chopped

tsp. sage

tsp. sea salt

tsp. freshly ground white pepper

tsp. chili powder

1 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lime juice

1 Tbsp. fresh lime zest

1 tsp. balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Directions:

1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2) In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients; gently toss to coat pears and apples.

3) Transfer mixture to a baking sheet.

4) Place into the oven for 20 minutes; stir after 10 minutes.

5) Remove from oven; set aside to cool.

6) Enjoy with Orange Cranberry Relish (recipe below).

Orange Cranberry Relish



Ingredients:

cup fresh parsley

1 large orange, peeled, sliced, seeds removed

1 grapefruit, peeled, seeds removed

2 dates, pitted and chopped

2 cups fresh cranberries

Directions:

1) Blend orange, grapefruit and dates in a food processor

2) Add cranberries and process for 1 minute or until mixture forms a chunky, chutney consistency.

3) Serve atop roasted pear and apples.

Gluten-Free Grilled Corn, Pumpkin n Blackberry Crisp





Ingredients:

3 ears corn

3 cups canned pumpkin

3 cups fresh blackberries

1 cup rice flour

cup stevia for baking

1 Tbsp. cinnamon

1 pinch sea salt

1 tsp. white balsamic vinegar

2 ripe avocados, mashed well

Agave nectar, for topping

Coconut flakes, for topping

Directions:

1) Preheat grill to medium heat.

2) Brush corn with oil and place onto grill; cook for approximately 15 minutes or until desired doneness. Set aside to cool.

3) Remove kernels from cob using a knife. Transfer kernels to a large bowl. Add pumpkin and blackberries.

4) Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

5) Spray an 8 x 8 baking dish with baking spray.

6) In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients; using hands mix until it forms a crumbly consistency.

7) Place a corn mixture into the baking dish. Layer rice flour mixture over corn, pumpkin and blackberries in baking dish.

8) Bake for 40 minutes or until golden brown.

9) Enjoy with a drizzle of agave nectar and a sprinkle of coconut flakes.

Amie Valpone, HHP, AADP nutritionist, is the author of The Healthy Apple.

Images: istock