29 Amazing Recipes You Can Make with Gluten-Free Grains

29 Amazing Recipes You Can Make with Gluten-Free Grains

Kristen Bousquet
by
Chicken Grain Bowl
Photo: Cooking Classy

News flash: A bunch of things we’ve been calling “grains” aren’t actually grains at all. Chia, buckwheat, quinoa, and amaranth (among a few others) are all “pseudograins”—gluten-free seeds that look like grains but actually aren’t. (Whereas true grains from grasses, pseudo-grains come from flowering plants. Who knew?)

Not only are pseudograins buzzy within the foodie community, but they’re also an excellent alternative to grains for anyone who eats gluten-free. Simply swap in a pseudograin where a grain should be, and voila—all the fiber, iron, and protein you get from regular grains, without any of the gluten.

And for the record, these gluten-free “grains” are easy to work into any meal. Add chia seeds to any smoothie bowl, dessert, or sweet breakfast dish for additional fiber and protein. Substitute quinoa for pretty much any grain you can think of, or add it to a salad for a gluten-free grain bowl. And swap regular flour for buckwheat flour to make gluten-free pastries and desserts.

If you’re looking for additional pseudograin recipe inspiration, scroll down. We’ve pulled together 29 delicious dishes you can make using chia, quinoa, amaranth, buckwheat, and more.

STYLECASTER | 29 Amazing Recipes You Can Make with Gluten-Free Grains
29 Amazing Recipes You Can Make with Gluten-Free Grains | @stylecaster

STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Light & Fluffy Buckwheat Pancakes

Light & Fluffy Buckwheat Pancakes

Photo: Goodness to Glow
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | 5-Ingredient One-Pan Mexican Quinoa

5-Ingredient One-Pan Mexican Quinoa

Photo: Healthy Liv
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Banana Chia Bread

Banana Chia Bread

Photo: Savvy Naturalista
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Grilled Chicken and Quinoa Burrito Bowls with Avocado Salsa

Grilled Chicken and Quinoa Burrito Bowls with Avocado Salsa

Photo: Cooking Classy
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Popped Amaranth Protein Balls

Popped Amaranth Protein Balls

Photo: Busy Mommy
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Chicken Teriyaki Quinoa Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Quinoa Bowl

Photo: Spinach for Breakfast
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Bars

Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Bars

Photo: My Sequined Life
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Detox Quinoa and Veggie Salad

Detox Quinoa and Veggie Salad

Photo: Chelsea's Messy Apron
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Overnight Coconut Buckwheat Porridge

Overnight Coconut Buckwheat Porridge

Photo: Foolproof Living
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | 5-Ingredient Garlic Butter Quinoa

5-Ingredient Garlic Butter Quinoa

Photo: Simply Quinoa
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | No Bake Chic Energy Bites

No Bake Chic Energy Bites

Photo: My Fussy Eater
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Quinoa Crust for Pizza or Cheesy Garlic Bread

Quinoa Crust for Pizza or Cheesy Garlic Bread

Photo: The Wholesome Dish
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Tahini and Amaranth Energy Bars

Tahini and Amaranth Energy Bars

Photo: Lazy Cat Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | 3-Ingredient Strawberry Chia Jam

3-Ingredient Strawberry Chia Jam

Photo: Well Plated
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Cookies

Buckwheat Chocolate Chip Cookies

Photo: Cooking a la Mel
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Chia Fresca

Chia Fresca

Photo: The Skinny Fork
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Banana Pecan Amaranth Porridge

Banana Pecan Amaranth Porridge

Photo: Naturally Ella
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Blueberry Chia Seed Pancakes

Blueberry Chia Seed Pancakes

Photo: The Almond Eater
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Buckwheat Stir Fry with Kale, Peppers and Artichokes

Buckwheat Stir Fry with Kale, Peppers and Artichokes

Photo: Potluck
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Wild Blueberry Chia Fresca

Wild Blueberry Chia Fresca

Photo: Food Confidence
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Mexican Ranchero Amaranth Stew

Mexican Ranchero Amaranth Stew

Photo: Making Thyme for Health
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Warm Buckwheat and Beetroot Salad

Warm Buckwheat and Beetroot Salad

Photo: Lazy Cat Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Coriander Cauliflower Amaranth Salad

Coriander Cauliflower Amaranth Salad

Photo: Naturally Ella
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Avocado Amaranth Israeli Salad

Avocado Amaranth Israeli Salad

Photo: What Jew Wanna Eat
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Cashew Buckwheat Curry with Garlic Kale

Cashew Buckwheat Curry with Garlic Kale

Photo: Full of Plants
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Protein Power Lentils and Amaranth Patties

Protein Power Lentils and Amaranth Patties

Photo: Gourmandelle
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | Chocolate Amaranth Pudding with Cardamom Peached Pears

Chocolate Amaranth Pudding with Cardamom Peached Pears

Photo: Nirvana Cakery
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | The Best-Ever Buckwheat Granola

The Best-Ever Buckwheat Granola

Photo: Inside the Mill
STYLECASTER | Pseudograin Recipes | 5-Ingredient Lemon Turmeric Quinoa

5-Ingredient Lemon Turmeric Quinoa

