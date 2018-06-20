29 Amazing Recipes You Can Make with Gluten-Free Grains

News flash: A bunch of things we’ve been calling “grains” aren’t actually grains at all. Chia, buckwheat, quinoa, and amaranth (among a few others) are all “pseudograins”—gluten-free seeds that look like grains but actually aren’t. (Whereas true grains from grasses, pseudo-grains come from flowering plants. Who knew?)

Not only are pseudograins buzzy within the foodie community, but they’re also an excellent alternative to grains for anyone who eats gluten-free. Simply swap in a pseudograin where a grain should be, and voila—all the fiber, iron, and protein you get from regular grains, without any of the gluten.

And for the record, these gluten-free “grains” are easy to work into any meal. Add chia seeds to any smoothie bowl, dessert, or sweet breakfast dish for additional fiber and protein. Substitute quinoa for pretty much any grain you can think of, or add it to a salad for a gluten-free grain bowl. And swap regular flour for buckwheat flour to make gluten-free pastries and desserts.

If you’re looking for additional pseudograin recipe inspiration, scroll down. We’ve pulled together 29 delicious dishes you can make using chia, quinoa, amaranth, buckwheat, and more.