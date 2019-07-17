Glossier’s Limited-Edition Clothing Line, GlossiWEAR, Is Already Here

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve ever gazed upon your favorite Glossier products and contemplated how truly stunning the millennial pink branding would look rendered in outfit form, good news. Your favorite beauty brand has expanded into the sartorial sphere; Glossier just launched GlossiWEAR, a limited-edition clothing line. (Snag the coveted items before they sell out, and you could literally match your outfit to your lip gloss—life is good.)

Glossier announced the GlossiWEAR launch over the weekend, and the collection just launched today, July 17. The line is comprised of a mere eight items—each as Instagrammable as the iconic beauty products the brand is originally known for. Throw your hair up in a millennial pink and aqua claw hair clip, tote a vibrant yellow duffel bag with you to the gym, sport a crisp white baseball cap every time you—I dunno—run to the grocery store? The low-key products are fit for rendering life’s most mundane moments a little cuter and more vibrant. Which is actually exceedingly delightful—thanks, Glossier.

So far, only five of the eight GlossiWEAR items have dropped. You’ll have to wait to get your hands on the baseball cap, long-sleeve tee and oh-so Instagrammable sweatshirt—all of which, the Glossier website assures us, are coming September 6. Until then, you can stock up on the pieces that are available. But buyer beware: You can only snag three of each item. So if you were hoping to seriously load up on the hair clips, or the slides, or the duffels, your dreams of owning all-Glossier-everything will be seriously dashed. (Just ask a friend to buy a couple extra for you, and Venmo them—we’re sure they won’t mind.)

To stay abreast of GlossiWEAR’s latest releases, subscribe to Glossier’s newsletter. And to stock up on all the GlossiWEAR you currently can, scroll down. We’ve listed every available item to save you the hassle of heading to the website yourself. There’s no telling how competitive the GlossiWEAR shopping is about to get. But when things are limited-edition, time is of the essence. Godspeed, my friends.

