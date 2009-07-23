Glorious or Inglorious

The premiere of Inglourious Basterds held in London’s Leicester Square last night, has us all talking about Rihanna. In a black Alexander McQueen jumpsuit, we wonder, is she still in mourning over Chris Brown? Probably not since he’s been seriously sucking up lately, apologizing once more to all of his ‘adoring’ fans via YouTube. Dripping in pearls and lace gloves, Rihanna accessorized enough for the entire star studded red carpet. It might be Rihanna’s turn to apologize, at least on her hair stylist’s behalf. Am I right?

Also to be spotted at the premiere Diane Kruger, Mickey Rourke, Neve Campbell and director Quentin Tarantino. We’re sure Brad snuck through, but not with Angelina, as she is reportedly in Baghdad spending time with four families who were displaced from Abu Ghraib.

Also, only because we love our readers so much, do we have the inside scoop of the rest of the Inglorious Gang. Eli Roth, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Gedeon Burkhard, and the likes will be featured in Esquire’s September main fashion story, so be sure to pick up a copy! Inglorious Bastards hit’s the box office August 21, 2009.