Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans Makes a Comeback!

Perfectly timed alongside the recent 80s resurgence on the runways, the ultimate denim brand of the bold-shouldered, leg-warmer-wearing decade, Gloria Vanderbilt, is back — revamped and ready to take on the next decade in style.

Back in the days of a better Corey Feldman, when hairbands were more prevalent than we ever thought possible, Gloria Vanderbilt was the forerunner of designer denim, creating the first ever designer stretch jean. Besides paving the way for the latest denim leggings trend, Vanderbilt’s jeans catered to those fat days we all experience from time to time, with denim styles that not only wrapped around our less flattering areas, but covered them up altogether. Worry not — the revolutionized Gloria Vanderbilt Jean will still uphold its original goal of enhancing and flattering your curves.

Just how does this miracle denim work? Hi-tech stretch denim panels are strategically placed throughout the waist, hips, and butt area, smoothing out awkward bumps and leaving only your most sultry curves exposed. The Spanx of denim, these figure-enhancing miracle jeans have just been unleashed in UK stores, and they are available in skinny, slim, and boot cut fits. With the denim line’s guaranteed comfort and flattering shape, the flight cost to London seems worth it for this revamped 80’s garb.



