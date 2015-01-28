StyleCaster
11 Pairs of Glittery Shoes That Are Cool, Not Cheesy

StyleCaster

11 Pairs of Glittery Shoes That Are Cool, Not Cheesy

by
11 Pairs of Glittery Shoes That Are Cool, Not Cheesy
Not too long ago, the thought of glitter-encrusted footwear called to mind images of strippers or Red Bull-and-vodka swilling Las Vegas party girls (or an amalgamation of both).

Then in 2o12, the shiny style was thrust into the spotlight thanks to brands like Miu Miu, which had every street style star from New York to Paris traipsing around in sparkly ankle boots.

MORE: Pissed at Someone? Ship Them an Envelope of Glitter

Since then, we’ve seen glittery shoes take lots of different forms, but our favorite is the idea of combining a casual silhouette—a sneaker, a loafer, a flat sandal—and with glitter, which is inherently dressy. The result? An expected look that works just as well with ripped jeans as it does with a mini dress.

Click through to shop our favorite pairs of casual glittery shoes! 

 

 

1 of 11

Kate Spade Skater Glitter Sneakers, $99; at Lord & Taylor

Light Pink Glitter Mary Jane Pump, $48; at American Apparel

Marc by Marc Jacobs Space Glitter Sneakers, $228; at Shopbop

Ash Spirit Studded Glitter Sneakers, $159; at Neiman Marcus Last Call

Chiara Ferragni Hollywood Star Glitter Loafers, $259; at Luisa Via Roma

Isabel Marant Etoile 'Gail' Glitter Sandal, $372; at Farfetch

Kind Glitter Lace-Ups, $45; at Topshop

KG Kurt Geiger Blue Glitter Ankle Boots, $117.50; at ASOS

Glitter Superga Sneakers, $46.66; at 6 pm

Chiara Ferragni Glitter Espadrilles, $315; at Farfetch

Marni Glitter Sandals, $365; at My Theresa

Tags:

