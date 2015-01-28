11 Pairs of Glittery Shoes That Are Cool, Not Cheesy

Not too long ago, the thought of glitter-encrusted footwear called to mind images of strippers or Red Bull-and-vodka swilling Las Vegas party girls (or an amalgamation of both).

Then in 2o12, the shiny style was thrust into the spotlight thanks to brands like Miu Miu, which had every street style star from New York to Paris traipsing around in sparkly ankle boots.

Since then, we’ve seen glittery shoes take lots of different forms, but our favorite is the idea of combining a casual silhouette—a sneaker, a loafer, a flat sandal—and with glitter, which is inherently dressy. The result? An expected look that works just as well with ripped jeans as it does with a mini dress.

Click through to shop our favorite pairs of casual glittery shoes!