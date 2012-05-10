Glitter Goddess: Neon Hitch Heats Up The Dance Floor

“I’m a f*cking professional,” Neon Hitch tells us, echoing what we learned throughout our daylong photo shoot with the songstress. Many may know her as the sultry female voice on the Gym Class Heroes smash “Ass Back Home,” but there’s a lot more to Hitch than what meets the initial eye. A former Trapeze artist, she explains, “Growing up for me was normal…I lived in a bus, was in the circus and used to swing fire – I breathed fire too – but for me, that was normal.”

The petite, fiery Brit who stands barely above five feet provided a great deal of entertainment and sass while maintaining composure and a desire to get the job done. Despite a past that some may deem unconventional, this bona fide circus child developed her writing, poetry and eventually her voice. In early 2010, her undeniable talent was recognized by the legendary Kara DioGuardi and was soon signed to Warner Brothers Records.

Hitch explained the inspiration behind her current single “F*ck U Betta” – and it’s something that we can all relate to. The song “celebrates the death of a relationship,” but instead of wallowing in self-pity, she chose to lighten the mood with a raunchy party song. “Looking for a fella seems to be the hardest thing. I just want to be happy and make music,” she elaborates. Luckily for us, her debut album drops this June (and will include collaborations with Imogen Heap, Bruno Mars and Mike Posner).

Transforming Neon into a love struck disco queen was as entertaining to say the least. And apparently, Neon felt the same way. After the shoot, she proclaimed breathlessly, “This was a lot of fun – glitter and a hot dude, what more could you want from a Tuesday?”

