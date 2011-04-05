Glimpse Madewell’s Fall 2011 Collection

Madewell has quickly established itself as a go-to for the louche cool kids, whether they actually live the life of a stylin’ young coffee shop devotee in Oregon, or simply dress in her spirit. This morning at the Madewell Fall presentation, we went to the quirky workplace of that girl, with chairs mounted on walls, retro desks and phones, playful striped tees, sexy librarian loafers, airy maxi skirts and artful layering in collegiate inspired colors of navy and gold with pops of orange and red, mixed with neutral denim and khaki.

Patterns were spare but classic in polka dots and stripes, accessorized with whimsical suspenders, woven trilbies and printed oversized scarves. Signature denim cutoffs were in the mix, as well as wear every-day knits and knee high flat boots. It’s the stuff of daily uniforms, and it’s perfect for the Madewell girl to pack in her canvas and leather tote for a Fall weekend away.

Click through for a peek, and glimpse fashion event party entertainment, The Bumby’s, who don wigs, obscure their faces and type “fair and honest appraisals” of event goers looks. I won’t share their full assesment, but I was told that I’m “The Gwyneth of my office,” so I’m basically obsessed with them.