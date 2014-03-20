How Instagram Can Help You Get a Date

You could spend hours crafting the perfect online dating profile. But maybe the key to expressing yourself to a potential partner is to just consolidate the snapshots already on your phone.

At least, that’s the premise behind Glimpse, a new dating app in which you show yourself off using only your name, age, photo, and nine Instagram pictures. Glimpse debuted just a month ago, but it’s already getting lots of attention.

Here’s how it works: You sign in with Instagram and apply for an invite code. Then, once you receive one, you pick your sexual orientation, age preferences, and which nine photos you want to feature. At that point, you can start viewing other users, who are prioritized geographically. If you “smile” at anyone and they “smile” back at you, you get the chance to chat.

We think there’s definitely something to this! Pictures from your favorite band’s concert, the best meal you’ve ever had, and last summer’s cross-country trip are interesting to look at, easy to relate to, and paint a really strong picture of who you are.

The bonus: Elan Miller, one of Glimpse’s cofounders, says users’ Instagram photos make that initial message way easier to draft. (Hallelujah to that!) “Instead of just the typical ‘hi’ or ‘What’s up?’ or maybe a pickup line, you actually have something intelligent and relevant to be able to say,” he says.

Want to try out the (free) app? Check out Glimpse on iTunes.