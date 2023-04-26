Who Is Glen Powell Dating? His GF Unfollowed Sydney Sweeney After Flirty Moment

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve seen the pictures and videos swirling around on the set of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s new rom-com directed by Will Gluck, you might be wondering who Glen Powell is dating and if the rumors are actually true.

The Top Gun: Maverick star and the Euphoria actress talked about their movie Anyone But You at CinemaCon which resulted in publications like Vulture deeming their moments together to flirty. In a clip of an interview with the stars promoting the rom-com in the Las Vegas convention, Powell said, “We love seeing ourselves on the big screen.” Sweeney sardonically replied, “Oh please, Top Gun.” Powell then joked: “I love it when she calls me that.”

In a 2019 interview with Glamour, he described that there’s never any correlation between his rom-com self and his real-life personality. “I’ve played a lot of womanizers and clueless assholes, so I’m hoping there’s not a whole lot of common DNA between the characters I’ve played and me. Also, they’re movie characters. If they had a mature perspective on love, there would be no movie.” On what impresses him as a partner, he wants someone who “Hears music and wants to dance! It’s a family rule to be the first people on the dance floor. My family will dance on the table at Christmas and Thanksgiving, and if the person I like is trying to behave and doesn’t dance with my family, they’re not going to fit in. It doesn’t matter what genre of music—if it gets you fueled up and makes you want to move, own it. There’s a lot of life to live, and I love the people that live it.”

So who exactly is Glen Powell dating? Read more below to find out.

Who is Glen Powell dating?

Gigi Paris (2020- present)

Glen Powell is currently dating model Gigi Paris. The two were linked in 2020 after they spent a vacation in Mexico together and became Instagram official a year later.

The Jijou Paris founder and designer is super supportive of her boyfriend. She posted on Instagram about her boyfriend starring in the Top Gun sequel. “I can’t tell you enough how special this movie is. Please RUN to see Top Gun Maverick, May 27th. I always thought @glenpowell was a little crazy for his obsession with all things @topgunmovie but now that I’ve seen it…I get it. Fangirling for life. So proud of you, Hangman 🤍,” she wrote.

The two post each other on social media especially on Valentine’s Day and on birthdays, with one of Powell’s posts being of them on motorbikes, “My Ride or Die. Happy Valentines Day, y’all!”. On the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globes, Powell referred to Paris as his “wonderful” girlfriend to E! News.

On April 25, 2023, several outlets like Page Six reported that Gigi Paris unfollowed Sydney Sweeney on Instagram, prompting rumors that she broke up with Powell.

Renee Bargh (2018 – 2019)

Glen Powell was reportedly dating Renee Bargh from 2018 to 2019. Not much is known about their relationship but it was confirmed by Us Weekly that the two were together “for six months” in 2018. A second insider told Us, “Renee has been staying at Glen’s place.”

Powell celebrated his 30th birthday with John Stamos, his ex-girlfriend Nina Dobrev and his girlfriend at the time. “They say that your thirties are the best years of your life, but I don’t remember them so far…Thanks @casamigos… I started it all in the eighties and you sent me back there last night,” he captioned the post after he celebrated.

The two never announced their breakup, but by 2019, the Extra TV host told Daily Mail Australia that she was single. “I am currently single. A good Aussie boy would be great, so if you know anyone throw them my way.”

Nina Dobrev (2017 – 2018)

Glen Powell dated Nina Dobrev from 2017 to 2018. The two were speculated to be dating, but reps confirmed to Us Weekly that the two were “just friends.”

Months later, the couple was confirmed to be dating in July 2017 when sources told E! News, “Nina and Glen are dating. They were friends and it turned into something more a little while ago,” a source tells E! News. “They like each other and are seeing where it goes. Nina was just in a serious relationship so she’s being careful, but Glen is the best to her and treats her so well.” The source continued “They laugh all the time! They are enjoying each other’s company and the summer together so far. Both Glen and Nina are relationship kind of people.”

“They have a similar group of friends and have been seeing each other on the low for a little while,” one source shared. “Glen really likes Nina. She is completely his type of gal. They know and have met each other’s families. Glen is a very family-oriented guy and Nina loves that about him.” “All of their friends like them together,” another source told the site”They both feel pretty comfortable around each other.”

However, by 2018, the two split due to busy schedules. “There hasn’t been an official ‘split’ but Nina and Glen have been taking time apart,” an insider told E! News. “Nina just wrapped on a project and is about to start another and her schedule has been a huge part of it. They haven’t been spending much time together since the end of the summer.”

Another source said that during the relationship, there weren’t any major fights between the two. The source confirmed that Glenn is a “very easy-going dude” who avoids drama if he can. “They are still seeing each other, but have cooled things off a little because of busy schedules,” the source shared.

