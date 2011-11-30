“Glee’s” Santana Sings Her Way Out Of The Closet

If you caught last night’s episode ofGlee then you already know what I’m talking about. If not, then let me catch you up. Santana, the snarky badass cheerleader from Lima Heights (who we all secretly love) finally ‘fessed up to being gay. She kissed a girl and she liked it (no really, that’s the song she sang). Sure, it was campy and had some sad moments, but I couldn’t help but think that the people over at Fox were kind of sugar-coating the whole “coming out” thing just a little bit.

Coming out and identifying yourself as part of the LGBT community in high school is hard — trust me, I’ve been there. Of course times have changed in the past five years and we (LGBT) as a community have only progressed in our efforts for equality. What the people over at Fox failed to really bring attention to was the hate that still fills this void. Let’s just say that not all of my friends were still my friends after I made it clear that I was gay. While Finn and most of the students at McKinley High took this really well, it doesn’t usually work that way. If it does, bless the soul who faced high school without hate.

This was made clear when Santana told her grandmother about her sexuality and she shunned her. A feeling I’m all too familiar with. Someone in your family telling you that they no longer care for you is beyond heart-breaking. Being told to live your life as a lie is almost as painful as realizing you’re not only hated by someone you love, but also might face the risk of being homeless, abused or worse.

I appreciate Glee‘s effort to bring “coming out” to the mainstream, but let’s not sugarcoat it for the masses. It’s hard, it’s wonderful, it’s freeing and it’s terrifying. This emotional rollercoaster ride certainly can’t be solved in an hour given the many underlying nuances like family, friends, religion, culture and bullying that come into play. (Let’s just hope they make an investment in this storyline beyond a Katy Perry song and a few snarky jokes.)

PS – If you are reading this and have been bullied/being bullied please note that #ItGetsBetter and that people do care for you.

Image c/o Fox.