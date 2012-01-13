Glee’s Lea Michele Is Candie’s New Spokeswoman

Coming off of her People’s Choice win, it doesn’t seem like Lea Michele can lose. E! News reports that Candie’s chose the Glee actress as its latest brand spokeswoman.

A Candie’s insider told E! News of the pairing, “Lea’s fans are the same as Candie’s fans.”

Following in the footsteps of other young Hollywood hotties like Vanessa Hudgens, Ashlee Simpson, Britney Spears, Fergie and Jenny McCarthy, it looks like Lea will fit right in for sure.

Now that she has become Glee’s resident red carpet glam girl, we’re sure this is just the beginning of campaign madness for her. As part of the endorsement deal, the actress will appear in a series of ads later this year for the brand (so keep your eyes peeled, duh).

Photo c/o KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA