“Glee’s” Heather Morris Has Something to Get Off Her Chest

We all know what a disappointment Glee was this past Sunday at the Emmys. Between the terrible attire the cast chose to wear and the lack of awards won, it was just not their night. But that’s all about to change! The smash hit series is back tonight at 8 PM on FOX, and even though they threw me for a loop on the red carpet, I’m still eager to have my New Directions back.

My favorite part of the show is always the wittyBrittany S. Pierce, played by Heather Morris — who you may know as thegirl who decided to wear a ruffled disaster two nights ago. You may also know her as the girl whose breast decided to pop out of said disaster and say “hello” as she walked down the press line. (We in the biz like to call this a calculated wardrobe malfunction.) Whether or not this was karmic punishment for wearing such a heinous dress has yet to be determined, but Heather’s cover story in Fitness Magazine out today reveals even more about her breasts and then some.

It turns out the blonde beauty recently went under the knife — but not to make any enhancements. Instead, she removed them.”Implants were something I thought I wanted when I was younger, and now I don’t,” Heather told the mag. “It was hard being active with them, because my chestwas always sore. It hurt a lot, and I didn’t like always being in pain, so they had to go!”

You know what? I have to say that this is refreshing to hear. I’m glad that the pressures of fame have not warped her self-image, but instead made her more secure in her original body.

The rest of the interview focuses on her diet and fitness regimens, as well as her time as a back-up dancer for Beyonc. Okay, she seems as adorable in real life as she is on the show, and I’m slowly but surely learning to forgive her for her fashion faux-pas. We all make mistakes, right? I’m pretty sure every picture taken of me in middle school features at least two kinds of plaid and possibly some suspect overalls I’d rather not talk about…