‘Glee’ Star Dianna Agron Launching Art Website

While most of us know the beautiful Dianna Agron from her role as the ultimate diva cheerleader Quinn Fabray on Glee, she is apparently nothing like her character. The bombshell landed the cover of Nylon‘s December/January issue, where she appears in a stunning lace Christopher Kane number.

She told the mag about her latest project – and it has nothing to do with mediocre choral renditions of Journey songs. Agron is turning to the world wide web in order to get her message across. Her site “You, Me and Charlie” launches early next week, and it’s all about art.

“It’s mainly arts-based, but it’s also a forum for people to love and support each other,” she said. “I realized that just by posting something, I can really influence someone’s day.” While it’s still sort of unclear as to what exactly the site will entail, it’s safe to say that if Agron’s touched it, it will turn to gold. I mean, I’m pretty sure we all remember her vintage Chanel situation at the SAG Awards.



