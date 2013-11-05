Ryan Murphy is Developing a ‘Glee’ Spinoff Just for Lea Michele: Report

Just as Rachel Berry would want it: According to a new report, “Glee” creator Ryan Murphy is developing a spinoff series for Lea Michele.

“They’re making the deals now and it also presents a viable exit plan for the main “Glee” series itself — in that some of its core cast would also migrate to the Lea Michele project as Glee is showing signs of aging,” a source told RadarOnline.

Not terribly shocking news, considering the FOX comedy is reportedly ending after next season, probably due to a host of factors, including the loss of one of it’s biggest stars (and Michele’s real-life boyfriend), Cory Monteith, who tragically died this summer.

Michele recently opened up to Elle magazine about the loss, revealing that she leaned on actress and “glee” guest star Kate Hudson for support following Monteith’s death.

“I called [Hudson] and said, I don’t know where I’m going to go because my house is swarmed [with reporters],” 27-year-old Michele told Elle. “She was like, ‘Oh, you’re going to stay at my house.’ Like it was nothing.

“She let my family stay there, and any of my friends. She made sure that in the refrigerator were my favorite juices. I’ll never really be able to thank her, truly, for what she did for me.”

A spinoff could be a good way for the actress and former Broadway star to start fresh. Plus, the show currently has her character—Rachel Berry—living in New York trying to become a musical theater phenom, so it kind writes itself.

“This is definitely happening,” the insider said.

