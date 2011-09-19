“Glee” Snags Worst-Dressed Cast of the Night Award at Emmys

Poor, poor Glee. When the show’s biggest guest star to date (and probably the most entertaining part of the previous season) Gwyneth Paltrow stood up on the Emmy stage in all of her crop-topped glory and opened the envelope to reveal the winner for Best Comedy Series, the award went to Modern Family.

While I’m sure the Glee cast lost in a tasteful, gracious manner (despite the constant reports that Lea Michele brings new meaning to the word diva), I can’t help but think about how differently things might have gone if the cast dressed better for their big night. In lieu of their lack of Emmy statuettes, StyleCaster would like to present the fine folks of Glee with the Worst Dressed Cast of the Night Award!

Click through the above gallery and relive some of the nightmarish looks that graced the red carpet at last night’s Emmys.