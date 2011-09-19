“Glee” Snags Worst-Dressed Cast of the Night Award at Emmys

Poor, poor Glee. When the show’s biggest guest star to date (and probably the most entertaining part of the previous season) Gwyneth Paltrow stood up on the Emmy stage in all of her crop-topped glory and opened the envelope to reveal the winner for Best Comedy Series, the award went to Modern Family.
While I’m sure the Glee cast lost in a tasteful, gracious manner (despite the constant reports that Lea Michele brings new meaning to the word diva), I can’t help but think about how differently things might have gone if the cast dressed better for their big night. In lieu of their lack of Emmy statuettes, StyleCaster would like to present the fine folks of Glee with the Worst Dressed Cast of the Night Award!
Click through the above gallery and relive some of the nightmarish looks that graced the red carpet at last night’s Emmys.
Ugh...this is why I leave the ruffles to my potato chips. Heather Morris opted for a Masai Payan gown and a dramatic updo. She's a beautiful girl but there's way too much going on here.
Dianna Agron wore a Roksanda Ilincic dress and Roger Vivier clutch, paired with Fred Leighton jewels. This dress was a major issue for me. The color was too much, and the fit was unflattering. It reminded me of a Staten Island prom (and in case you had any doubts, that's not a good thing).
As far as I'm concerned, Lea Michele's Marchesa gown was sort of a a big "ehh." The shoulders were too 1980s and the silhouette was far too complex. I'm all for taking risks, but she needs to stick to what she knows, boring as that may be!
Oh, Jenna Ushkowitz. She always throws together a confusing look for awards shows, and this is no exception. This Ghadah Paris dress looks like something Jane Fonda would have worn in the '70s.
It's hard to find a negative thing to say about the hilarious Jane Lynch, but the first of four David Meister looks she donned last night left much to be desired. The fit and color were far too matronly.
From the waist up, I loved Jayma Mays in this Zuhair Murad gown. However, it was not a pretty situation below the belt. The tulle skirt was a little too much, and she looked more like a wedding cake than an Emmy nominee.
Okay, I'll give it to Naya Rivera. She looked simple and sophisticated in this black cocktail dress. She got the memo to play it safe and keep it classic, but her efforts were not enough to save the rest of the group.