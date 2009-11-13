Glee Music: “Sweet Caroline” and Other Favorite Covers By The Cast

Since Fox cancelled Arrested Development and left a comedic void in our hearts, we are so happy to see Fox add Glee to its show line up! A musical comedy-drama, Glee focuses on the lives of the Glee Club members and their musical director Mr. Will Schuster. While Glee does address teen issues such as eating disorders and teen pregnancy, the overall feel is a lighthearted romp punctuated with musical numbers that dabble between real life and fantastical productions. Even if you’re not paying attention to the storyline, it is impressive to watch the young talent showcase their magnificent voices. Here’s a list of our top five favorite Glee covers:

1. “Single Ladies.” As a method of distracting the opposing team, McKinley High School’s football team re-enacts Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” dance routine on the football field. Which is more impressive: their ability to so smoothly dance in football pads or Beyonce dancing in stilettos? This is a decision that I don’t want to make…

2. “Bust Your Windows.” After finding out that her closeted crush Kurt allegedly is in love with another girl, Mercedes smashes Kurt’s SUV window. Mercedes launches into a cover of Jazmine Sullivan’s “Bust Your Windows.” Everyone relates to this scene because who among us hasn’t wanted to throw a rock through the car window of the unknowingly gay boy you love? We’ve all been there…

3. “Sweet Caroline.” In an effort to win over Rachel’s heart, Puck covers Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” to prove he is leading man material. Puck’s earnest performance reminds us that “Sweet Caroline” is an amazing song–not just a staple on the wedding soundtrack.

4. “It’s My Life.” In order to revitalize the competitive spirit of Glee club, Mr. Schuster encourages the boys and girls to compete in a mash up contest. The boys submit their mash up cover of Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life” and Usher’s “There Are My Confessions, Part 2.”

5. “Thong Song.” Emma and Ken Tanaka ask Mr. Schuster to help them create a medley of their two respectively selected wedding songs “I Could Have Danced All Night” from My Fair Lady and Sisqo’s “Thong Song.” Mr. Schuster then uses the “Thong Song” to teach Emma how to dance. No thongs were actually involved in this scene so calm down.