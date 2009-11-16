Glee: How To Get The Look

If you haven’t caught onto the High School Musical-meets-Bring It On-meets-Mean Girls mish-mash that is Fox’s Glee, it’s not too late. For someone who usually watches downer dramas like Six Feet Under or Dexter, Glee is a welcome tongue-in-cheek ray of sunshine to my week (especially since Ryan Murphy, the creator of Nip/Tuck, also created this gem). Not only are the glee club covers seriously catchy (“I Bust The Windows Out Your Car,” anyone?), but there’s something colorful and fun about the obviously stereotypical clothes the characters are dressed in. Not only do your have the quintessential cheerleader outfits, but also the school “nerd” was totally in last season’s cutest Marc by Marc dress. Maybe the glee club is cooler than they thought?

Take a look at our top 5 Glee cover songs.

Want to dress like the glee club’s most lovable, singing outcasts? Read on.

Quinn Fabray (aka The Cheerleader)

You don’t have to take the cheerleader vibe to such a literal place to get Quinn’s look. Pair a monochromatic miniskirt with a formfitting top in a bright color, slick your hair into a ponytail, and try not to give away the fact that you’re carrying your boyfriend’s best friend’s baby. Drama.

Rachel Berry (aka The Drama Nerd)

To channel the super ambitious goody-two-shoes with two dads and a penchant for the school jock, find a sweater vest that covers you up, or sweet an A-Line dress. Pair with flats, and maybe a cute hairclip.

Finn Hudson (aka The Jock)

Short of just living at American Eagle, you can dress like the slightly dumb but good-hearted Finn by casually throwing on a button-down over a simple white tee, and well-fitting jeans. Like that perfect boy from high school who looked like he never cared.

Mercedes Jones (aka The Diva)

The girl with an in-your-face voice and a personality to match usually pairs her vivacious solos with metallic fabric, like this high-waisted skirt, and high, high heels like these.

Kurt Hummel (The Drama Nerd In The Closet)

In the first episode, Kurt begged the football team to wait until he removed his Marc jacket before depositing him into the trash, and scoffed at the idea of helping his dad on the car due to his Alexander McQueen. It’s all about labels, like this mauve Marc by Marc sweater, this classic YSL manbag, and these Lanvin sneakers.

TIna Cohen-Chang (The Shy Girl)

Ironically, the chick with a stutter dresses loudest of all. With a slight nod to Avril Lavigne-meets-“Hit Me Baby One More Time,” throw on some over-the-knee socks with hot boots, a tartan skirt, and a semi-obnoxious tee.