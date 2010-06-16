‘Glee’ And ‘Gossip Girl’ Stars Are Back For Op Fall 2010 Campaign

Fashion brands are a fickle lot, enlisting hot celebs and models of-the-moment to show face for their labels and then often ditching them after one season. But purveyor of surf and street wear Op is sticking with their current crop of teen sensations for Fall 2010.

Launching in August at Walmarts nationwide, the teen dream campaign channels “Back to School” with college-worthy set-ups like hanging out in hallowed halls and eating pizza with your peeps in the common room if your peeps happen to be Jessica Szohr ofGossip Girl, chantuese Cassie,Glee kids Dianna Agron and Cory Monteith and Trevor Donovan of90210. The stylings include fit for the first day of university plaids, skinny jeans and slouchy tees, of course.



The Op support didn’t stop at the photo shoot. Cute boy on the block Cory Monteith says of the collection, My favorite pieces are the hoodies…You can wear Op in a casual way or when you go out.

Watch for the Larry Bartholomew-photographed images to run in teen mags like Seventeen and Teen Vogue. But we’ve got your sneak peek below! Check out behind-the-scenes images and more campaign shots:



Dianna Agron, Trevor Donovan



Trevor Donovan, Dianna Agron, Jessica Szohr, Cassie and Cory Monteith



Back row: Jessica Szohr, Cory Monteith. Front row: Dianna Agron, Trevor Donovan and Cassie



Glee’s Cory Monteith



All about the girls. Jessica Szohr, Dianna Agron and Cassie

All images courtesy of Op

More fashion news:

Jessica Biel Goes For A Chic Onesie

10 Biggest Players On And Off The Field

<!–Get the OP Fall Sizzle widget and many other great free widgets at Widgetbox! Not seeing a widget? (More info)–>