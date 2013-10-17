Report: “Glee” is Ending After Next Season

According to a new report in Variety, the sixth season of cult favorite TV show “Glee” will be its last. The show’s co-creator, Ryan Murphy, reportedly broke the news last night, while also admitting he has no choice but to re-write the ending he had envisioned for the show since its inception.

According to Variety, Murphy explained at an event honoring FX Network how he’s been adjusting his original plans for the show’s ending since the tragic death of star Cory Monteith. “The final year of the show, which will be next year, was designed around Rachel and Cory/Finn’s story,” he said. “I always knew that, I always knew how it would end. I knew what the last shot was, he was in it. I knew what the last line was, she said it to him. So when a tragedy like that happens you sort of have to pause and figure out what you want to do, so we’re figuring that out now.”

The news comes on the heels of last week’s heartbreaking season five premiere—the first episode to air since Monteith passed away in July. The episode featured various cast members performing homages to Monteith’s character Finn, whose death was left a mystery on the show. In the episode’s biggest tear-jerker, Monteith’s real-life and on-show girlfriend Lea Michele performed a rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.”

Needless to say, the news will likely come as a disappointment to “Glee” fans who have been devoted to the series—and its myriad spin-off albums, concerts, and more—but we can’t say we’re entirely surprised. After Monteith’s death, the show was bound to either change dramatically or come to an end—it sounds like the show’s producers have leaned toward the latter.

Are you surprised to hear that “Glee” is ending, or do you think the timing is right for the show to end? Weigh in below!