See What Everyone’s Talking About: Watch Lea Michele’s Heartbreaking Tribute to Cory Monteith on ‘Glee’

Last night was the fifth season premiere of “Glee,” and the first episode to air since the tragic death of star Cory Monteith in July to a drug overdose. The episode was comprised of vignettes of the cast members performing homages to Monteith’s character Finn, whose death was left a mystery on the show.

The highlight of the performances was undoubtedly Monteith’s real-life and on-show girlfriend Lea Michele, who sang Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.” The power vocalist took a more subtle approach to her performance, which was a heartfelt tribute to the man she loved. As such, Michele sobbed through the entire thing.

Some critics are admonishing the show’s producers for not using Monteith’s death to tell a cautionary tale on the dangers of drug abuse, but there’s no doubt that the stars of the show are genuinely still feeling the loss of their friend. Plus, the cast did a PSA at the end of the episode, which smartly pointed out that Monteith didn’t “look” the part of a typical addict, warning viewers that addiction comes in many forms.

Watch Lea’s moving performance above to see what everyone’s talking about today (and because it’s just that good).