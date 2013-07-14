‘Glee’ Star Cory Monteith Dead at 31: Stars React

Hollywood is reeling today after news broke today that “Glee” star Cory Monteith passed away in Vancouver, British Columbia. No foul play is suspected, and the 31-year-old actor (and boyfriend of costar and red carpet fixture Lea Michele) had been open and honest about battling an addiction problem in the past—which, in many ways, makes the news all the more tragic. His rep confirmed the news in a statement: “We are so saddened to confirm that the reports on the death of Cory Monteith are accurate. We are in shock and mourning this tragic loss.”

Fans, celebrities, and costars have taken to social media to mourn the horrific loss. The producers of “Glee” told fans: “We are deeply saddened by this tragic news. Cory was an exceptional talent and an even more exceptional person. He was a true joy to work with and we will all miss him tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Perhaps one of the most heartbreaking tweets came from his “Glee” costar Mark Salling, who reportedly simply tweeted “No” in the wee hours of the morning. (The tweet has since been deleted.)

Taylor Swift tweeted “Speechless. And for the worst reason” upon hearing about Monteith’s death, and Rihanna also weighed in on the tragic news, saying: “Cory Monteith, may your spirit be at peace, and may you fly with the angels… Heartbreaking, my prayers are with all of his loved ones!”

Understandably silent so far has been Michele, who as asked for privacy ” during this devastating time.” The 26-year-old actress stood by Monteith when he made the decision to enter rehab back in March.

As fans of both “Glee” and Monteith, our hearts go out to the star’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

For more information on the developing story, head over to People or the LA Times, both of which have been offering timely coverage on this sad story.

Update: It has tragically been confirmed that Monteith died as a result of an overdose, and alcohol and heroin were both found in his system. We continue to mourn this horrible loss, and hope for the best for his family and friends.