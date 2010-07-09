‘Glee’ To Air Britney Dedicated Episode, Chanel Haute Couture Beauty Secrets

Britney Spears. Photo: Tiffany Rose, WireImage

Allie is Wired has the scoop on the Britney Spears Glee episode.

The Jet Set Girls reveal the secrets to Chanel Couture Fall 2010 makeup as seen in Paris this week.



Chanel Haute Couture FW 10/11 Photo: Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho, WireImage



Bag Bliss can’t get enough of Balenciaga handbags and shoes!

Feather is in. Everything feather – and Bag Snob has the perfect clutch for you!



Glam rose and feather clutch, $2,340, by Valentino

Beauty Snob has found the perfect eyeliner that is not only waterproof, but fool proof!

Coquette loves the vintage look and the sparkly gold sequins on Anthropologie’s bow cardigan.

Fashion Pulse Daily has created a helpful guide to the best foldable flats for gals on the go.

Stiletto Jungle is smitten with the new-old Gucci 1973 logo handbags.



Gucci Suede 1973 Medium Shoulder Bag, $980, gucci.com

Second City Style takes you behind the scenes for the JCPenney “Made For” campaign featuring some of your favorite bloggers.

Shopping and Info wants black riding boots from Ann Demeulemeester for Fall 2010.

Beat the heat with cool looks for work at StyleBakery.com

The Beauty Stop raves about the smoothing effects of bath gloves.

The Shoe Goddess is definitely a fan of the collaboration between Nicholas Kirkwood and Liberty London!



Nicholas Kirkwood for Liberty Bounty Platform Sandals, $845.26 (after conversion), at liberty.co.uk



Trendy moms-to-be take note, Crushable says Forever21 is launching a maternity line.

Matchmaker, matchmaker? Glamour gets in the coupling game.

Spent nights wondering what it’s like to be an intern in NYC? Now you can find out. (College Fashion)

The Frisky has fashion bloggers mocking fashion bloggers. Pot meet kettle.

Betty White made a calendar! (Stylelist)

