This Is Not a Drill: We Found Chic Pearl Necklaces For Under $65 at This Low-Key Brand

The start of a new year is a great time to revamp your wardrobe, or better yet your jewelry collection. Investing in pieces that are timeless are a solid bet, as these accessories will withstand the test of time and be wearable for some time to come. One of our favorite jewelry brands, GLDN Jewelry, does just this with their pearl necklaces. The perfect choice to add to the chains you’re already wearing, or stunning enough on their own, we’ve picked some of our favorites for you to browse through.

GLDN Jewelry has even provided a special discount code for StyleCaster readers, offering 10% off when you input “STYLECASTER10” at check out. We absolutely love this minimal and made to last jewelry so much—check out some of our favorite items from the brand below and get to shopping!

Check out some of our stand-out pearl necklaces from the brand below.

GLDN Customizable Pearl Harmony Necklace

Delicate, sweet and simple. This Customizable Pearl Harmony Necklace is just dainty enough to layer with your other jewelry or wear on its own. I’d pair it with a cool snake chain and some gold hoops.

GLDN Freshwater Pearl Pleine Lune Necklace

Refresh in the beauty of pearls, they’re a bit of timeless simplicity to add to your jewelry collection. You’ll truly see that they go with anything. This Freshwater Pearl Pleine Lune Necklace also comes in three sizes, a great way to see what fits your style.

GLDN Mishko Dainty Pearl Row Necklace

Crafted in solid 14k gold, this elegant style looks suspended in air as it floats along your neckline. I’m obsessed with the way it looks with this initial necklace, but I’d take it a step further and add another piece for fun.