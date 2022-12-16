Calling All Procrastinators: This Trendy Jewelry Brand Has a Last-Minute Gift Shop With Next Day Shipping

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re prone to procrastination, you may be down to the wire when it comes to gift shopping (Christmas is nearly a week away, after all.) If you’ve been looking to big box retailers such as Amazon or Nordstrom for all your eleventh-hour needs, consider supporting a smaller business, such as Gldn Jewelry, which is still offering items that will arrive right on schedule.

There’s nothing quite as special as gifting someone a personalized piece of jewelry—the brand offers made to order and customized styles—but for those in a pinch, the last minute gift shop is the way to go. It still has just as many eye-catching pieces to give anyone from your sister to your partner, such as white sapphire hoops or chain necklaces. To streamline the shopping experience, Gldn broke its gifting selection into several categories based on recipient, budget or type of style, but the last-minute curation is where we recommend heading at this time, where prices go as low as $36.

All of the pieces within the last-minute section were handmade ahead of time, and are available to ship the next day with U.S. super rush shipping, which pegs its arrival to within two days of ordering. You can also opt for standard shipping, which takes 5 to 7 days for arrival—either way, so long as you order soon, the pieces will be at your doorstep (or your recipients) by December 24.

If you’re out of luck on timing (or ideas) a gift from Gldn Jewelry will no doubt be a home run. To help you save even more time (you’re welcome), we’ve rounded up our favorites from the last-minute gift shop down below. And, to help you save money, you can use StyleCaster’s exclusive discount code, STYLECASTER10 to save 10 percent on your order.

