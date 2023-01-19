This Super Chic Brand’s V-Day Collection Has 14K Gold Jewelry For Under $100—Including Personalized Customizations

Scroll To See More Images

IDK about you, but when I get a gift, I don’t want something like flowers or chocolates that are just going to get eaten and thrown away. I want something that’s going to last for years to come, and of course I prefer that it’s something that I’ll actually want to use or wear every day. When it comes to thinking up the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, I always think the more personalized, the better. And nowadays it’s easy to get just about anything you can dream of monogrammed or engraved.

Gldn Jewelry just dropped a Valentine’s Day collection with tons of 14k gold-fill and sterling silver jewelry that you can personalize for under $100. Grab your bestie who’s been by your side a gold bracelet with her initial on it, or grab your guy a chignet pinky ring with his initial (or yours!). It’s the easiest way to give a gift that required a little thought behind it, except they won’t know how easy or affordable it was when they receive it.

Here are some of our top picks for personalized jewelry from Gldn that’s all under $100. And for those week-of shoppers, the brand also has a last-minute gift selection with two-day shipping.

Mila Bracelet

The Mila bracelet comes in three different sizes for the perfect fit, and you can add a letter or small illustration for no extra charge.

Memoire Ring

Put you and your sweetie’s name on this ring or you and your besties. Heck, you can even put you and your dog’s name. It’s your ring, why not?

Personalized Marseille Necklace

You can really go all out with personalizing this statement piece. Choose from different metals, designs, words, and even chain style.

Initial Stud Earrings

How sweet and subtle are these stud earrings? These are perfect for someone who likes to keep things low-key when it comes to their jewelry.

Micro Heart Locket Necklace

I’ll never be able to look at a locket without remembering how popular they were in nearly every movie and TV show from the ’90s. I mean, retro’s back right? Pick one of these up for you and your girls and be ahead of the TikTok trend that’s sure to bring back this personalized statement necklace.