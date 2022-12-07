This Iconic, Symbolic Made to Order Jewelry Brand Has Cracked the Code on Personalized Accessories

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

In my opinion, one of the best gifts you can give someone is jewelry. Something that can withstand the test of time, isn’t super themed to a holiday or birthday, and is personal to both you and them. And while gifts aren’t required when you’re spending quality time with your family and friends, if you are looking for something special to present to a loved one, I’ve got just the jewelry brand for you to try on for size.

GLDN Jewelry is a jewelry brand that takes pride in making sure the jewelry you get is personalized and fits your sense of style. Everything is made to order, customized, and offered at a fair and reasonable price point so that you can afford to invest in a timeless piece of your own.

RELATED: Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List Includes This Hand Wash That Makes Worn Jewelry “Sparkle Like Crazy” Again—Get It on Sale

GLDN Jewelry has even provided a special discount code for StyleCaster readers, offering 10% off when you input “STYLECASTER10” at check out. We absolutely love this minimal and made to last jewelry so much—check out some of our favorite items from the brand below and get to shopping!

GLDN Stellar Signet Micro Star Statement Ring

If you want to twinkle just as bright as the holiday season, may we suggest this timeless signet ring that packs a ton of sparkle? You can wear this as a meaningful reminder of how important the little things are.

Bennett Necklace with Tiny Initials Tag

If you’re into something that’s a little more personal, may I suggest this adorable set of necklaces? You’ll be able to have this effect that looks like you’re stacking them, but without all the mess of actually layering them and getting them all tangled up.

8 MM Minnie Huggie Hoops

And speaking of stacking necklaces, are you doing the same with your ear candy? If so, definitely add a pair of hoops on with any studs you have. The look will appear effortless and super cool.

Shop these selects and more on GLDN Jewelry’s website now.