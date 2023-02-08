Calling All Procrastinators: This Jewelry Brand Has a Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Shop—Gold Pieces Start at $36

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re anything like me, you may not be the best at gift giving, particularly when it comes to finding the right one on time. Try as hard as I may to make it one of my love languages, I seem to struggle to secure something totally not embarrassing around the holidays, including Valentine’s Day. Luckily for all us last minute (and seemingly hopeless) shoppers, Gldn Jewelry has made getting something special a walk in the park.

The trendy jewelry brand not only offers personalized pieces (like this necklace that can be tagged with any initials you please) but also has put together a last-minute gift shop full of an array of 14K gold-filled, sterling silver and pearl rings, necklaces and and earrings.

Pieces start at just $36, which for the quality of what you’re getting, is a downright steal. That’s right—you don’t have to drop a quarter of a month’s rent just because you’re empty handed a week out. We’re particularly fond of these tiny heart shaped studs, but if heart-shaped jewelry makes you cringe, there’s these super delicate wildflower hoops that are sure to look flattering on anyone, too.

Plus, Gldn Jewelry offers fast shipping options so you don’t have to fret about your gift arriving days after. Enjoy free standard shipping on orders over $95 or pay a little extra to get that two-day shipping to ease your mind.

Whatever you end up selecting, we have no doubt your Galentine, partner or family member will adore your selection. After all, it’s coming from you.

Wildflower Hoops

Memoire Ring

Put you and your sweetie’s name on this ring or you and your besties. Heck, you can even put you and your dog’s name. It’s your ring, why not?

Personalized Marseille Necklace

You can really go all out with personalizing this statement piece. Choose from different metals, designs, words, and even chain style.

Micro Heart Locket Necklace

I’ll never be able to look at a locket without remembering how popular they were in nearly every movie and TV show from the ’90s. I mean, retro’s back right? Pick one of these up for you and your girls and be ahead of the TikTok trend that’s sure to bring back this personalized statement necklace.