Glasvegas Releases Album Today

Remember that scene in Grease when Sandra Dee became “sexified” with her little neckerchief and liquid leggings? She bust out onto the Rydell High Summer Carnival smoking and wearing red lipstick and was apparently now a badass…? If Sandy had actually been a certifiable rocker and not been confused as to how to put out a cigarette with her foot (it’s not that hard Sandy…), she would fit in with the Scottish band Glasvegas.

One of today’s most hyped about bands, Glasvegas is set to release their new self titled album today. While their lead singer James Allan has overwhelmingly been trumpeted as a poet and genius, the band is definitely worthy of the buzz surrounding their stateside leap. Glasvegas has an epic sound with their with tight guitars punctuated with hard riffs that shine alongside the vocals. The heavy lyrics about the are offset by the sparkling and dazzling music leading most listeners overly optimistic about songs describing divorce and Geraldine a social worker. I would probably agree even more with the songs as poetry if I could understand Allan through his fierce brogue—not that I should be one to talk about enunciating, in my Midwestern-speak, “challenge” is spelled with two A’s.

Image wise, the band dons strictly black with amazing saddle shoe inspired footwear and I’m quickly growing obsessed with their female drummer Caroline McKay in her white flats and Sandy in Grease worthy neckerchief. In the same vein as Glasvegas, I love this pair of vintage inspired two tone skimmer oxford flats from Urban Outfitters. Nothing quite like a pair of shoes from the heyday of classic rock and roll to don during Glasvegas’s efforts to rise as the future of rock.