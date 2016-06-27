21 Celebrities Looking Suspiciously Good in the Mud at Glastonbury

If there’s one thing we know to be true, it’s that celebrities love their music festivals—and this past weekend, not rain nor mud nor global political upheaval could stop Great Britain’s fashion set from enjoying Glastonbury.
Unlike mere mortals, who might look, well, mucky while trudging through the fields of muck that the festival is notorious for, Alexa Chung, Cara and Poppy Delevingne, Edie Campbell, et al. turned up street-style ready in PVC pants, designer bombers, and the inevitable Hunter boots. Being a model, it seems, means being able to pull off dirt-spattered denim and bulky raincoats as well as any runway look.
Ahead, see the best Glastonbury street style of 2016.
Cara Delevingne in Hunter boots and Polaroid sunglasses
Alexa Chung in Hunter boots
Poppy Delevingne in Coach
Lily Donaldson in Hunter boots
Suki Waterhouse in a Hunter jacket and boots
Mary Charteris and Rita Ora
Poppy Delevingne in Coach
Lottie Moss in a Hunter jacket and boots
Poppy Delevingne and James Cook
Alexa Chung in a Hades sweater, Barbour coat, and Hunter boots
Poppy Delevingne in a Mother skirt and Hunter boots
Suki Waterhouse and Lily Donaldson in Hunter boots
Lottie Moss in a Hunter jacket and boots
Mille Mackintosh in Linda Farrow sunglasses and a Millie Mackintosh skirt
Ellie Goulding in Hunter boots and Polaroid sunglasses
