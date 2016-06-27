StyleCaster
21 Celebrities Looking Suspiciously Good in the Mud at Glastonbury

Photo: Getty Images

If there’s one thing we know to be true, it’s that celebrities love their music festivals—and this past weekend, not rain nor mud nor global political upheaval could stop Great Britain’s fashion set from enjoying Glastonbury.

Unlike mere mortals, who might look, well, mucky while trudging through the fields of muck that the festival is notorious for, Alexa Chung, Cara and Poppy Delevingne, Edie Campbell, et al. turned up street-style ready in PVC pants, designer bombers, and the inevitable Hunter boots. Being a model, it seems, means being able to pull off dirt-spattered denim and bulky raincoats as well as any runway look.

Ahead, see the best Glastonbury street style of 2016.

Cara Delevingne in Hunter boots and Polaroid sunglasses

Photo: Getty Images

Alexa Chung in Hunter boots

Photo: Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne in Coach

Photo: Getty Images

Lily Donaldson in Hunter boots

Photo: Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse in a Hunter jacket and boots

Photo: Getty Images

Charlie XCX in Coach

Photo: Getty Images

Daisy Lowe in Coach

Photo: Getty Images

Edie Campbell in Coach

Photo: Getty Images

Mary Charteris and Rita Ora

Photo: Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne in Coach

Photo: Getty Images

Laura Whitmore

Photo: Getty Images

Daisy Lowe in Coach

Photo: Getty Images

Lottie Moss in a Hunter jacket and boots

Photo: Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne and James Cook

Photo: Getty Images

Alexa Chung in a Hades sweater, Barbour coat, and Hunter boots

Photo: Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne in a Mother skirt and Hunter boots

Photo: Getty Images

Charlie XCX in Coach

Photo: Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse and Lily Donaldson in Hunter boots

Photo: Getty Images

Lottie Moss in a Hunter jacket and boots

Photo: Getty Images

Mille Mackintosh in Linda Farrow sunglasses and a Millie Mackintosh skirt

Photo: Getty Images

Ellie Goulding in Hunter boots and Polaroid sunglasses

Photo: Getty Images

