21 Celebrities Looking Suspiciously Good in the Mud at Glastonbury

If there’s one thing we know to be true, it’s that celebrities love their music festivals—and this past weekend, not rain nor mud nor global political upheaval could stop Great Britain’s fashion set from enjoying Glastonbury.

Unlike mere mortals, who might look, well, mucky while trudging through the fields of muck that the festival is notorious for, Alexa Chung, Cara and Poppy Delevingne, Edie Campbell, et al. turned up street-style ready in PVC pants, designer bombers, and the inevitable Hunter boots. Being a model, it seems, means being able to pull off dirt-spattered denim and bulky raincoats as well as any runway look.

Ahead, see the best Glastonbury street style of 2016.