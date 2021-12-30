2022’s Glasses Trends Are So Chic, You’ll Want To Retire Your Contacts

Scroll To See More Images
A new year provides the opportunity to reset and gain a fresh perspective. For some, this may look like the typical (and dare I say difficult to implement) resolutions of going to the gym more, reading a million books and finally deep cleaning your apartment. If these resolutions seem daunting, a good place to start is by literally re-framing your vision with the biggest glasses trends of 2022. Whether you wear glasses 24/7 or simply wear shades to complete an outfit, upgrading your frames is the perfect way to see the world a little more clearly and in turn, the world will see you more fashionably.
Glasses are a very personal accessory and can often set a preconceived vibe of your style and personality–so it is important to get the right fit. However, you don’t need to pick just one trend to try especially since there are so many fun, affordable options. This is your chance to live out your secret dream of being able to pull off sunglasses indoors.
You don’t have to just take my word for it. Warby Parker’s Chief Merchandising Officer, Kim Nemser, spoke to STYLECASTER about the top frames and styles that will be stepping into focus in 2022. According to Nemser, “Everyone should have at least one pair of statement frames.”
Nemser predicts that statement frames will manifest in the form of colorful crystal acetates, tortoise print on bold shapes, cat-eye silhouettes and oversized frames. Each of these glasses trends exist within very distinct styles; 2022 is the year to switch it up and try a new one. No guarantees, but the cooler frames you choose, the more likely you are to actually read the million books on your resolution list.
Read on for a breakdown of the 2022 glasses trends and find a pair that suits you.
Colorful Crystals
Crystal frames feature muted hues and are perfect for when the weather starts heating up. Kim Nemser says, “Spring is all about refreshed energy and these vibrant hues will bring just that. Vivid colors also complement the warmth that we saw on SS22 runways, making them an easy (and fun!) choice.”
Weathers Rosemary Crystal
These crystal framed glasses are a subtle way to add color to your everyday wardrobe. The lenses themselves come in three different widths and four different frame colors.
Maxwell 49mm Polarized Round Lens Sunglasses
These DIFF sunglasses provide just the right amount of shade with lightly tined polarized lenses. Having darker lenses than frames is super eye-catching.
Tortoise
Think of a tortoise print as a neutral that can be worn in any setting. Nemser says, “Tortoise is always a classic—it’s universally flattering, versatile, and never goes out of style. A bold tortoise acetate is always great for spring. It’s neutral and easy to wear, and it can be a warmer alternative to black acetate frames.”
Terra Sunglasses
I love the rectangular shape of these tortoise sunglasses because it adds a trendy element to a neutral frame. Rectangular sunglasses are also universally flattering on any face shape.
Kimball Eyeglasses in Marzipan Tortoise
The thick frames on these tortoise glasses are vintage inspired and will add a mysterious element to your look.
Cat-Eye Silhouettes
The cat-eye frame is arguably one of the most sophisticated glasses silhouettes. The triangular tips will emphasize your brow arch and according to Nemser, “they are the perfect way to add a fun twist to your outfit and step into the new year on a fresh foot.”
Bungalow Cat-Eye Sunglasses
These retro sunglasses are perfect for everyday wear because the cat eye shape is confined within the width of your brows which prevents them from looking like a costume piece. If you love the tortoise trend, don’t be afraid to combine the two.
Catch Me Reading Glasses
If you’re carrying a pair of reading glasses in your bag, use the space for a fun pair. These multi-toned cat-eye reading glasses will have you breezing through pages.
Oversized Frames
In 2022, the bigger the better applies to all fashion choices, including your frames. Nemser says, “We’re seeing bigger, thicker, and bolder shapes really come to the forefront of eyewear trends this spring. Oversized frames can be a simple way to liven up any outfit in a flash—they simply elevate your look to the next level.”
Alston Poblano with Polished Gold
These frames are so big, your grandpa will be jealous. The subtle gold detailing would look amazing with gold accessories.
58mm Square Sunglasses
Chloé is the designer for oversized sunglasses. These light-weight hippie frames have been the brand’s signature style for years and will continue to be a great investment staple.