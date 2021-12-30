2022’s Glasses Trends Are So Chic, You’ll Want To Retire Your Contacts

Scroll To See More Images

A new year provides the opportunity to reset and gain a fresh perspective. For some, this may look like the typical (and dare I say difficult to implement) resolutions of going to the gym more, reading a million books and finally deep cleaning your apartment. If these resolutions seem daunting, a good place to start is by literally re-framing your vision with the biggest glasses trends of 2022. Whether you wear glasses 24/7 or simply wear shades to complete an outfit, upgrading your frames is the perfect way to see the world a little more clearly and in turn, the world will see you more fashionably.

Glasses are a very personal accessory and can often set a preconceived vibe of your style and personality–so it is important to get the right fit. However, you don’t need to pick just one trend to try especially since there are so many fun, affordable options. This is your chance to live out your secret dream of being able to pull off sunglasses indoors.

You don’t have to just take my word for it. Warby Parker’s Chief Merchandising Officer, Kim Nemser, spoke to STYLECASTER about the top frames and styles that will be stepping into focus in 2022. According to Nemser, “Everyone should have at least one pair of statement frames.”

Nemser predicts that statement frames will manifest in the form of colorful crystal acetates, tortoise print on bold shapes, cat-eye silhouettes and oversized frames. Each of these glasses trends exist within very distinct styles; 2022 is the year to switch it up and try a new one. No guarantees, but the cooler frames you choose, the more likely you are to actually read the million books on your resolution list.

Read on for a breakdown of the 2022 glasses trends and find a pair that suits you.

Colorful Crystals

Crystal frames feature muted hues and are perfect for when the weather starts heating up. Kim Nemser says, “Spring is all about refreshed energy and these vibrant hues will bring just that. Vivid colors also complement the warmth that we saw on SS22 runways, making them an easy (and fun!) choice.”

