The ‘Glass Onion’ Cast’s Net Worth Ranked: Here’s Which ‘Knives Out 2’ Star Makes the Most & It’s Not Daniel Craig

With some of the biggest names in Hollywood, the Glass Onion cast’s net worth is, quite simply, staggering and totals over half a billion dollars. Featuring Daniel Craig—who’s reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc—and new characters played by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jnr. and Dave Bautista, the follow-up to 2019’s hit murder-mystery Knives Out arrived on Netflix on December 23, 2022.

Glass Onion is a direct sequel to Knives Out with Detective Blanc at the center with a new enthralling case to solve. He finds himself at a lavish private estate on a Greek island. Friends have gathered at the behest of their billionaire friend Miles Bron (Norton) for their yearly reunion. Like some of the best whodunits, each colorful and eccentric character has their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect and Blanc must use his analytical and perceptive powers to get to the bottom of it.

Netflix paid a reported $465 million in March 2021 for the rights to Glass Onion and a third yet-to-be-released Benoit Blanc mystery. In somewhat of a theatrical experiment, Glass Onion was released in cinemas for a week before heading to the streamer. “I’m very grateful to Netflix and the theater chains—this was a big deal for them and they really stepped up in terms of reaching across the aisle,” director Rian Johnson told the New York Times. “My hope is that we do great when it comes on the service, so that we really demonstrate that these two things can complement each other.” Without further ado, here’s the net worth of each of Glass Onion’s cast members ranked.

The Glass Onion cast’s net worth ranked

Edward Norton’s net worth

Net worth: $300 million

Glass Onion character: Miles Bron

Edward Norton’s net worth makes him the wealthiest of the Glass Onion cast, with an estimated $300 million to his name. He began his career in the theater and appeared in the world premiere of playwright Edward Albee’s Fragments. In 1995, Norton scored his first film role in Primal Fear after being discovered by a casting agent. He ended up being nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe for his role as Aaron Stampler. Four years later, he would earn another Oscar nomination for American History X but his career really began to take off when he starred opposite Brad Pitt in the seminal Fight Club, directed by David Fincher. The film has been ranked as one of the most talked-about and controversial titles of the 90s, but it did not meet expectations at the box office. With a home release, however, it became a cult classic and is now regarded as one of the most important pieces of cinema in history.

Norton’s significant net worth is not thanks to his successful acting career, however. Over the years, he’s made a series of incredibly smart investments in the technology sector. He was a very early investor in Uber and was the first person, other than the rideshare founder Travis Kalanick’s parents, to take an Uber in LA. Norton was the largest individual equity owner in Kensho when it sold to S&P Global for $550 million in 2018 and he also co-founded the crowd fundraising platform CrowdRise, which was acquired in 2017 by GoFundMe. Choosing good solid acting roles, rather than it being his sole focus, is his preference. “I don’t want to look back on my life and see the large majority of it colored with me playing pretend instead of actually doing things,” he once told the New York Times Magazine. “That’s not to pooh-pooh the work or knock anybody else, but I don’t think that actors are better for working more.”

Daniel Craig’s net worth

Net worth: $160 million

Glass Onion character: Benoit Blanc

Daniel Craig’s net worth is the second highest of the Glass Onion cast at $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He’s best known for his portrayal of James Bond in the popular film franchise, of which he has been the face of the franchise since 2006, starring in a total of five films. No Time to Die marked Craig’s final appearance as 007. The actor called his 15-year career as the smooth-talking spy one of the “greatest honors” of his life. “A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films,” he said after filming his final scene in the franchise. “But I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life.” He’s managed to command upwards of eight-figure paychecks, including a reported $25 million to reprise Bond in No Time To Die and was paid $100 million to star in Glass Onion and its future sequel, per Variety.

Aside from his acting career, Craig has also earned money through endorsement deals and other business ventures. He has endorsed products such as Omega watches, Heineken beer and most recently Belvedere Vodka, the commercial for which was directed by Taika Waititi. His enormous wealth won’t be passed down to his children, however. He said during an interview with Candis Magazine that he found it “distasteful” to leave heirs massive amounts of money, saying: “My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

Kate Hudson’s net worth

Net worth: $80 million

Glass Onion character: Birdie Jay

Kate Hudson’s net worth is estimated to be around $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is best known for her roles in popular films such as Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Raising Helen but has taken a step back from acting in recent years. She joins Glass Onion as the former model/fashion designer Birdie Jay, for which she received a reported $2 million paycheck.

In addition to acting, Hudson has also worked as a producer and has co-founded several successful companies including the subscription-based fitness brand Fabletics, which boasts a revenue stream of around $500 million. “If you want people to trust your brand and what you are selling, then you can only do that if you are being authentic,” she told Forbes in 2018. “There are plenty of things I could do, but I never liked doing anything that didn’t feel authentic or that had something behind it that made me feel like it had some sort of real impact because it just felt fake.”

Dave Bautista’s net worth

Net worth: $16 million

Glass Onion character: Duke Cody

Dave Bautista’s net worth is estimated to be around $16 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. A former WWE wrestler, Bautista has appeared in numerous WWE events and has won several championships, including the World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Championship. In 2004, he was paid $813,000 annually, which was one of the highest salaries for WWE stars at the time.

He retired from wrestling in 2019 and is perhaps best known for his role as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Endgame and played a replicant in Blade Runner 2049. In addition to his work in wrestling and acting, Bautista has also endorsed several products, including Tapout clothing and MET-Rx supplements. He stars in Glass Onion as Duke Cody, a Twitch influencer, for which he was paid a reported $2.5 million.

Janelle Monáe’s net worth

Net worth: $12 million

Glass Onion 2 character: Helen Brand

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Monáe’s net worth is estimated to be around $12 million. She has earned this wealth through her successful music career, having released several critically acclaimed albums like Dirty Computer (2018) and The Electric Lady (2013). She hasn’t had much experience in films, but each project has been critically successful, including the Best Picture-winning film Moonlight and Hidden Figures, which was nominated for an Oscar. In Glass Onion, she appoints Det. Blanc to investigate the murder. She was paid a reported $800,000 for the role.

Leslie Odom Jr.’s net worth

Net worth: $10 million

Glass Onion 2 character: Lionel Toussaint

With a successful background on Broadway, Leslie Odom Jr.’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million. He won worldwide acclaim for starring as Aaron Burr in the successful musical Hamilton, winning him Tony and Grammy awards. He plays the scientist Lionel Toussaint in Glass Onion and received a reported $400,000 paycheck for the role. According to an interview in Metro UK, Odom Jr. based his character on NASA scientist and engineer Lonnie Johnson, who ended up making a fortune as the inventor of the Super Soaker. The toy first went on sale in 1990 and has since generated over $1 billion in sales.

Jessica Henwick’s net worth

Net worth: $5 million

Glass Onion character: Peg

Jessica Henwick’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million. She is best known for her recurring role in HBO’s Game of Thrones as Nymeria Sand, which boosted her profile enough for her to score roles in blockbusters like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Matrix: Resurrections. In Glass Onion, Henwick plays the supporting role of Peg, assistant to Kate Hudson’s Birdie, for which she earned a reported $300,000.

Kathryn Hahn’s net worth

Net worth: $2 million

Glass Onion character: Claire Debella

Beloved by all, Kathryn Hahn’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. She’s been working steadily as an actor since her debut on a then-NBC-owned children’s show Hickory Hideout. It was at a festival that she was introduced to producer Tim Kring who was so impressed by her that he created the character of Lily Lebowski in Crossing Jordan specifically for Hahn.

She went on to star in movies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Win a Date With Ted Hamilton in supporting roles, but it wasn’t until she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Disney+ limited series WandaVision, that she gained cult status as the mysterious, nosy neighbor Agatha. In Glass Onion, she plays the Governor of Connecticut and earned a reported $600,000 for the role.

Glass Onion is available to stream on Netflix.

