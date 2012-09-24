What’s In Your Glass? Kevin Zraly Is Sipping 1985 Château Lynch-Bages

Pleasantville, New York native Kevin Zraly didn’t grow up in a vineyard, or spend his early years stealing sips from his parents’ wine glasses. “At 19, I was a sophomore in college and got a job as a waiter looking for beer money,” he told us. “That year, the restaurant [I was working in] was given a four-star rating from Craig Claiborne of The New York Times.”

In 1976 Zraly assembled the wine list at what would eventually become the legendary Windows on the World restaurant, which, before tragically being impacted by the September 11 attacks, sold more wine than any other restaurant in the United States.

The rest, as they say, is history. This week, Zraly celebrates his 36th year teaching at Windows on the World Wine School in New York City, which has taught over 20,000 students how to sip their vintages with expert zeal. Here, the venerated wine guru gives us a 101 lesson on what’s in his glass this week, and how he best enjoys it (tip: you might want to prep some goat cheese and French bread).

The Vivant: What’s currently in your glass?

Kevin Zraly: I’m drinking a 1985 Château Lynch-Bages.

What makes this Bordeaux so special?

I know the owners, the Cazes family. It’s a fifth growth from the 1855 Classification, and I think it is one of the best châteaus consistently producing quality wine today.

Anything particular we should know about the vineyard, the year, or process?

1985 was a great year. At 27-years-old, this wine is still showing great fruit and unbelievable bouquet. ‘Aroma,’ by the way, is the smell of the grapes, while ‘bouquet’ refers to the smell of a wine with age.

What flavor notes should we look for?

As this wine has aged, it has picked up notes of tobacco, and the smell in the air on a crisp fall morning with the leaves falling. The tannins have dropped out nicely. The reason this wine has aged so well is because of its acidity.

How does the 1985 Château Lynch-Bages “finish,” or linger on the palette?

Right now, the wine is at its peak, and has a soft, smooth finish.

What do you recommend pairing with the 1985 Château Lynch-Bages?

This is a wine that I wouldn’t have with a main course. I’d recommend enjoying it with a light goat cheese and good French bread.

How do you recommend we serve this particular vintage in terms of temperature, decanting, and so on?

Decant the wine and drink it immediately. You need to be careful decanting old bottles of wine, because you can lose all the flavor quickly with exposure to air. There was also sediment in the wine. The only reason it lasted 27 years was because it was stored properly in my wine cellar at 55 degrees and 75% humidity.

The 1985 Château Lynch-Bages is available at Sokolin for $169 per bottle. Visit sokolin.com to purchase.