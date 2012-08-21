Through The Looking Glass: Fall’s Top Looks Feature Luxe Textures, Saturated Color

This fall, we’re entering a tipsy-topsy world that resembles reality but with underlying quirks and novelties is an entire new world within itself. Well, it may feel that way thanks to our fall picks.
This fall’s major trends conjure a world with an Alice in Wonderland quality — a slightly surreal realm where colors are saturated, textures are opulent, and the combinations are decidedly eccentric.
Branching out from his regular post as co-designer at Timo Weiland, Alan Eckstein teams up with stylist Haley Loewenthal to bring these fantastical looks to life, balancing opulence and an understated masculine sensuality. Photographer Sonja Georgevich then captured the topsy-turvy world to perfection.
Want to create your own looking-glass style? Don’t err on the side of sublety: Approach accessories with panache, especially those of the pop persuasion. Channel your inner kitsch with mashed prints and patterns, which offer a counterpoint to polished hair and minimal makeup. Once you walk through our fall looking glass, you won’t be disappointed!
Photographer: Sonja Georgevich
Stylist: Haley Loewenthal
Producer: Liz Doupnik
Location: The Wooly Bar
Asos Vancouver Brocade Flatforms in Brocade, $74.57, at Asos; Asos Shirt With Contrast and Printed Collar in White, $51.09, at Asos; Timo Weiland Floral Draped Printed Trouser, $253, at Shopbop; Hue Basic Anklet, $6.50, at Hue; Anndra Neen Faceted Bangle, $545, at Kirna Zabete
Photo:
Sonja Georgevich/
(L): Timo Weiland Haley Cardigan With Fur Collar, $680, at Barneys; Bill Blass Knit Drawstring Pants, $595, at Bill Blass (R): Karen Walker Sunray Cable Knit, $85.15, at Karen Walker; Karen Walker Slacks in Cream, price upon request, at Karen Walker; Karen Walker Bunny Sunglasses, $210, at Eye Goodies; Asos Vancouver Flatforms, $74.57, at Asos
Photo:
Sonja Georgevich/
Richard Chai Love Suede Safari Coat, $1,522, at Pas Des Deux; Timo Weiland Floral Felt Trouser, $260, at Owen NYC; Asos Vancouver Flatforms, $74.57, at Asos
Photo:
Sonja Georgevich/
(L): Karen Walker Sunray Cable Knit, price upon request, at Karen Walker; Karen Walker Patsy Sunglasses $180, at Shopbop; Anndra Neen Faceted Bangle, $545, at Kirna Zabete; Timo Weiland Velvet Cropped Pocket Pant, $170, at Barneys; Asos High Five Platform Shoe, $85.15, at Asos (R): Bill Blass Knit Gown, $1,600, at Bill Blass; Asos High Five Platform Shoe, $85.15, at Asos; Mania Mania Phenomenon Headpiece, $390.01, at The Mania Mania
Photo:
Sonja Georgevich/
V By Verlaine V Tee, $160, at Owen NYC; Verlaine Inverted Drape Skirt, $645, at Owen NYC; Anndra Neen Dotted Open Cage Purse, $650, at Shopbop; Anndra Neen Bone Turquoise and Silver Oval Cuff, $545, at Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Photo:
Sonja Georgevich/
Zimmermann Rebellion Fluffy Jumper, $295, at Zimmermann; Timo Weiland Floral Printed Trouser, $253, at Barneys; Mania Mania The Alchemy Necklace, $240, at the Mania Mania; Asos Vancouver Brocade Flatforms, $74.57, at Asos
Photo:
Sonja Georgevich/