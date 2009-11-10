Glamour Magazine USA Women of the Year Awards: Best and Worst Dressed

Glamour magazine’s USA Women of the Year Awards drew quite the crowd to Carnegie Hall yesterday. Here’s a look at the best and worst dressed celebs who attended the glamorous event.

LuLu Beccaria – The color fade in this dress is stunning. The blue trimming makes Lulu’s bright blue eyes stand out.

Iman – Feminine and feathered, Iman paired pastel pink with electric green.

Katharine McPhee – McPhee looks great in this purple halter gown; we especially like her oversized clutch.

Maria Shriver – This floor-length gown and cross necklace straddles two styles; both elegant and goth.

Liya Kebede – An adorable LBD with sheer stockings.

Cindi Leive – Not so sure about sheer neckline and false one-shoulder detailing.

Stella McCartney – Where’s that beautiful smile Stella? We recommend ditching the cardigan for something a little more special.

Zoe Kravitz – A casual approach to the red carpet suits Ms. Kravitz.

Amy Poehler – Her nude knee-length dress is not the most flattering for her body type. Also, her bright blonde hair could be a toned down by a shade or two.