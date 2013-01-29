‘Glamour’ Cover Girl Dakota Fanning on Going Braless: “Deal With It”

While Dakota Fanning has come a long, long way from her days as a child star—the actress is now 18 years old and attending college in NYC—she’s managed to remain a seemingly grounded and in-demand actress. This year, she’s set to play a woman caught in a Victorian love triangle in “Effie,” a teen bent on losing her virginity in “Very Good Girls,” and a determined environmental terrorist in “Night Moves.” Of course, the world of fashion also wants a piece of Fanning, as she’s sappeard in ads for Marc Jacobs, attends international fashion shows, and appears on the cover of glossy fashion mags, like the March issue of Glamour.

In the issue—out Feb. 5—the cover girl looks chic in a full photo spread shot by famed photographer Ellen von Unwerth, and dishes on everything from what it was like working with Jacobs on her infamously sexy ad, to her admiration for little sister (and fellow fashion darling), Elle. Read on for highlights, and head over to Glamour to see the gorgeous pics!

On if she’s having fun with the fashion moment she and sister Elle are having

“It’s really fun when you’re getting dressed for something. It’s not when you’re in the rain with an umbrella and trying to carry a case of water. Yep, that’s me, alone, coming from Duane Reade. I’m not wearing a bra. Deal with it.”

On if she was surprised when her Marc Jacobs perfume ad was banned in the U.K. in 2011 for being “sexually provocative.” [In the ad Fanning sits on the floor with a large perfume bottle between her legs.]

“Yeah, I was! If you want to read something into a perfume bottle, then I guess you can. But it’s also like, Why are you making it about that, you creep? I love Marc and trust him, and we just laughed about it.”

On if she’d ever turn her love of clothes into a career a fashion designer

“I don’t think so. I mean, I won ’t rule it out, because then one day I’ll be like, “I said that in Glamour in 2013, and here I am now [with my own line].” But when you know designers and see the work that they put into making their collection, and how much passion they have for that—I think that’s so amazing. And I don’t have the passion to design clothes. It’s nice to be able to grow up and know what you want to do…. I’m reminded of that every time I make a film.”

On what little sis Elle has taught her

“She’s very uninhibited and will try pretty much anything. Even the way she dresses— she dresses totally for herself. She risks being made fun of…by me, which I sometimes do, because I’m an older sister! But I totally admire her and think she’s very cool.”

On dating and her single status

“Yeah. I don’t really date. I have a weird vision of relationships because my parents have known each other since second grade, and they got married right out of college. I’ve always thought that’s what it’s supposed to be like, and if it’s not, then I don’t want to waste my time on it. Even when I was 14, I was like, “I’m not gonna marry this person. What’s the point of doing it?” It’s not me being naive. I just know what it’s supposed to be like. And I think until I feel that, I cannot be bothered.”